Connecticut’s top softball performances for Week 5

Cassie Barbato, Amity: Had two hits, including a huge three-run home run, in Trumbull’s 7-5 win over Stamford.

Emilee Bishop, East Haven: Hit a walk-off single with two outs to push East Haven past West Haven 4-3 on Saturday after a strong start on the mound.

Alexa Boone, Mercy: Threw a one-hitter and struck out 12 in Mercy’s 5-0 win over North Branford. She is now 6-1 on the season.

Mackenzie Bruggeman, Trumbull: Earned the win for Trumbull in its 3-1 defeat of Darien. She allowed one run and struck out six, while also hitting a home run. She also earned the win and homered in Trumbull’s 17-5 victory over Ridgefield.

Jamie Bucior, Old Lyme: Hit two home runs in her first game of the season, a 15-3 win over Old Saybrook, after having sat out while recovering from a broken wrist.

Maddie Burrows, Waterford: Burrows batted .700 (7-10) with two home runs, seven RBIs, and nine runs. She also pitched a one-hit shutout against Stonington with seven strikeouts.

Kathryn Gallant, Masuk: Went 3-0 on the mound last week, logging 18 innings pitched, struck out 40 while allowing just five hits and one unearned run.

Sophie Garner-MacKinnon, Hall: Another week, another no-hitter. Garner-MacKinnon struck out 17 over seven innings in Hall’s 7-0 win over Plainville.

Sophie Gendron, Oxford: Completed her third no-hitter in four games in Oxford’s 18-0 win over Sacred Heart.

Sophia Gugliotti, Wolcott: Allowed one unearned run on three hits and struck out 15 through seven innings in Wolcott’s 5-1 win over Seymour. She also hit a two-run triple.

Julia Krijgsman, Shelton: Threw a perfect game (five innings) in Shelton’s 16-0 win over Career Magnet.

Grace Lurz, Cheshire: Cheshire’s leadoff hitter batted .769 (10-13) with eight runs and two RBIs in the Rams 3-0 week.

Julia Panarella, Southington: No-hit Middletown in Southington’s 15-0 six-inning win. She struck out 12 and walked just one.

Grace Quinn, Parish Hill: Hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 8th inning to push Parish Hill past Norwich Tech 8-7.

Kiley Regan, Seymour: Went 4-4 with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs in Seymour’s 18-1 win over St. Paul Catholic.

Ashley Roberts, Naugatuck: Pitched a complete game shutout in Naugatuck’s 2-0 win over Oxford. Outdueled Gendron, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out seven. She followed that performance up with a seven strikeout two-hit shutout to beat Holy Cross 9-0.

Katie Schatz, Amity: Threw a six-inning perfect game and struck out 13 in Amity’s 17-0 over Wilbur Cross.

Samantha Sosnovich, Woodland: She threw a no-hitter through five innings in Woodland’s 16-0 win over Holy Cross in her lone start last week.

Morgan Teodosio, Seymour: Batted .875 (7-8) with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBIs and seven runs in three games.

Judy Traczali, Notre Dame-Fairfield: The freshman ace held Masuk to its lowest run total of the season in a 2-1 loss. She threw six innings of three-hit ball with 10 strikeouts. She also shutout Pomperaug for her 9th shutout of the year and had a five-inning perfect game against Stratford with 13 Ks.

Lauren Wasikowski, St. Joseph: Struck out 13 in a no hitter against Danbury in St. Joseph’s 7-0 win. Also shut out Warde and struck out 10 in a three-hitter.

— Will Aldam