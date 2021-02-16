Connecticut’s girls basketball top performances for week 1 include a pair of 1,000 point-scoring underclassmen

Jayda Johnson, Hamden Hall: The sophomore scored her 1,000th career point with 24 points and 10 rebounds in the first game of the season against St. Luke’s.

Shailyn Pinkney, East Hartford: The junior Seton Hall-bound guard scored her 1,000th career point in an opening night victory over E.O. Smith where she had 25 points and 8 rebounds.

Ashley Hennessey, Nonnewaug: The senior knocked down six 3-pointers in the second half as part of her 25 points in a come-from-behind 47-42 win over Shepaug.

Kassidy Carrano, West Haven: The sophomore had a double-double in each of the first two games with 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 61-42 win against Lauralton Hall and 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 60-46 win over Hillhouse.

Milly Walker, Waterford: The junior forward had a night with 27 points and 17 rebounds in a win over Stonington.

Ciara Collins, Bristol Eastern: The junior came out on fire to start the season with 25 points in a 64-48 win over Farmington and 29 points in a 69-37 win against Bristol Central.

Sarah Ericson, NFA: The senior guard went off for 27 points, 16 in the third quarter, as the Wildcats ran past rival New London 66-42.

Katie Flynn, Ridgefield: Flynn scored a game-high 19 points while also playing lock-down defense on Trumbull’s Cassi Barbato, holding her without a field goal for three quarters, as the No. 8 Tigers beat No. 2 Trumbull 47-40.

Femke Jansen, Granby Memorial: Jansen scored 26 points, with 4 steals and 4 rebounds against HMTCA.

Ashanti McLean, Aerospace: The junior scored 30 in a 56-33 win over Classical and then put in 24 points in a 44-24 win over Weaver.

Catie Donadio, Morgan: Donadio scored 20 points as Morgan picked up its first win of the season 53-44 over Cromwell.

Jaylice Rosario, Wilbur Cross: The sophomore had 18 points and 14 rebounds in a 48-39 win over Law.

Krystalee Fernandez, Ansonia: The senior scored 26 points against Woodland in a 55-51 overtime victory.

Games to watch

No. 3 Ridgefield at Danbury, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.: The Tigers have a brutal schedule out of the gate, but if they can get by Stamford and Danbury this week and Staples in a FCIAC finals rematch next week, things will be much easier down the stretch.

No. 7 Staples at Ludlowe, Thursday, 5 p.m.: The Wreckers want to prove last year was no fluke, Ludlowe has its eyes on its first FCIAC title but has to beat some top teams to do so.

Waterford at New London: Friday, 5:30 p.m.: Waterford plays Bacon Academy Tuesday and New London three days later. A win in ether will establish the Lancers among the elite in the ECC.

Shepaug Valley at Thomaston, Friday, 6 p.m.: Two of the top guards in the Berkshire League, Brooke Donaghey of Shepaug and Emma Kahn of Thomaston, get to go head-to-head in this one.

Hillhouse at Hand, Friday, 6 p.m.: It may not have the impact it did when these two played in the 2019 CIAC Class L Championship but both teams are always up for this SCC showdown.

No. 10 Newtown at Kolbe Cathedral, Friday, 7 p.m.: Kolbe was an up and coming team last season and now with Notre Dame transfer Ciara Brown in the mix, will be looking to put the SWC on notice when it hosts the Nighthawks.