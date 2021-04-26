Connecticut produces two champions, 15 All-Americans at Nationals

Greens Farms Academy wrestlers Nico Provo and Nate Taylor won championships and Connecticut had 15 wrestlers earn All-American honors at the National High School Coaches Association tournament in Virginia Beach, Va., this weekend.

The tournament included brackets for each of the four high school classes, as well as a girls championship. The top eight finishers in each bracket earn All-America status.

Five of Connecticut’s All-Americans are part of the GFA wrestling team.

Provo, of Stratford, won the Senior division 126-pound title, going 5-0 with a 3-1 win over Carter Bailey (CA) in the title bout.

Taylor, of Newtown, won the Freshman 160-pound title, going 4-0 and defeating Gunner Cramblett (OH) via a 10-0 major decision in the final.

New Canaan’s Justin Mastroianni, a GFA senior, was runner-up at 145 pounds. A New England champion this year, Mastroianni went 4-1.

Also from GFA, Norwalk’s Michael Bartush, a junior, was third at 195 pounds, and Milford’s CJ Shea, a senior, was 6th at 132.

Norwalk High sophomore Brendan Gilchrist, who won the FCIAC championship as a freshman last winter, was the runner-up at 195 pounds. Gilchrist was 4-1 with four pinfalls.

Southington senior Ashley Reed was the runner-up in the girls tournament, winning three of four matches.

Others earning All-American status were seniors Josh Bartush of Joel Barlow (113 pounds, 5th), Ty Finn of Simsbury (152, 7th), and J’Mari Lowman of Milford (145, 8th); junior Chris Murphy of Guilford (152, 7th); freshmen Chefren Spodnick of Harding (220, 3rd) and Dom Iaquinto (182, 6th); and, in the girls tournament, Ella Nichols of Bristol Eastern (160, 4th) and Jacklyn Smith of Trumbull (185, 7th).





david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports



