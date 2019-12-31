Connecticut Ice to feature high school, prep hockey games

High school and prep hockey will help open the three-day Connecticut Ice weekend event at Bridgeport’s Webster Bank Arena on Friday, Jan. 24.

Guilford’s girls hockey team meets West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy at 4:15 p.m. to begin the evening. The boys prep school game follows at 6:15, Westminster against Loomis Chaffee. And at 8:45 p.m., Notre Dame-West Haven, preseason No. 3 in the GameTimeCT boys hockey poll, will face Notre Dame-Fairfield, which received votes in the preseason poll.

Tickets for Friday will be sold at the door and will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 2-18.

The weekend also includes a youth hockey tournament and jamboree for young players, plus USA Hockey clinics. More information is available at the event’s website.

The tournament’s main draw comes the next two days, when the state’s Division I men’s college programs meet in a four-team elimination tournament. UConn faces Quinnipiac on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 4 p.m., with Yale and Sacred Heart to follow at 7:30. The consolation game is Jan. 26 at 3:30 p.m., and the championship game follows at 7. SNY will broadcast the four games.