Connecticut baseball games to watch Week 5

Games to watch

Trumbull at No. 7 Greenwich, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt commit Miles Langhorne set to take the ball for the Cardinals against one of the FCIAC’s best lineups.

No. 6 Amity at No. 2 Hand, Wednesday, 3:45 p.m.: Tigers won round-one 12-6. Rematch is as good as it gets in SCC this year.

East Granby at Rockville, Wednesday, 4 p.m.: 45 runs for East Granby on current four-game winning streak. Rockville just a game back of the Crusaders for the top spot in the NCCC.

Cromwell at North Branford, Wednesday 4 p.m.: Both teams come into the week at 9-4 and two games back in the Shoreline as they position themselves for the postseason.

Torrington at St. Paul, Wednesday, 4 p.m.: The Falcons are mashing baseballs with double-digit runs in 12 games this season, including in the last nine games they played.

Brookfield at Weston, Wednesday, 4:15 p.m.: There is a new team atop the SWC every week and now it is Brookfield’s turn. Weston has won four-straight games and is inching closer to the top of the league standings.

Norwalk at McMahon, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.: Always a good game but this year the two city rivals are neck-and-neck in the FCIAC.

No. 4 Waterford at Fitch, Thursday, 4 p.m.: The first of two matchups in five days between the two. Fitch poses the best threat to knock the Lancers from the ranks of the unbeaten.

No. 9 Hamden at No. 5 Fairfield Prep, Friday, 4 p.m.: Prep has won 10-straight and Hamden six in-a-row coming into the week. This is the SCC co-main event with Amity-Hand.

Woodland at Holy Cross, Friday, 3:45 p.m.: Woodland remains unbeaten in the NVL and caps its toughest week of games with a trip to Waterbury to face the Crusaders.