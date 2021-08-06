Connecticut going for third straight New England Junior golf title

3 1 of 3 Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Joe Morelli / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





When last we saw the New England Junior championship, Connecticut dominated from start to finish, repeating as champion at Mill River Country Club in Stratford.

That happened in 2019. Connecticut won the team competition by 17 strokes. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two members from that dominating performance return this year when Connecticut makes the trek to Cumberland, Maine to play the Van Halla Golf Course Aug. 16-17. In fact, both juniors were on the state team that won in 2018 as well.

Ben James (Milford) and Matt Doyle (Madison) once again headline this year’s group. James, who won his third consecutive Northern Junior championship last week, will now try to win the individual title along with the team crown.

“I’m more focused on the team winning, but I’m just gonna play my game and hopefully, it helps the team win,” James said.

James was the medalist in 2018 when the championship was only two rounds due to inclement weather. The weather wasn’t great at Mill River CC either, but the teams were able to get three rounds in. James was medalist again, while former teammate (and future college teammate at the University of Virginia) Chris Fosdick placed second both times.

“(Coach and CSGA executive director) Mike Moraghan is someone who is very close to me. He is a super guy. I can’t wait to help the team get a three-peat,” James said.

Doyle tied for sixth in 2019. He is headed to play at Division I Elon to play this fall.

“Golf is an individual sport, so any time you get to compete as a team is a treat, but when you do it representing your state, it is extra special,” Doyle said. “Personally, I don’t feel any pressure to three-peat because winning a championship three years in a row is very hard to do. With that being said, every one of us is going to play with pride and fight hard to win this for the state.”

Joining James and Doyle on the team are reigning Connecticut Junior champion Connor Goode from Glastonbury, Jackson Roman from Kensington (who is James’ high school teammate at Hamden Hall), and Will Lodge from Darien. There are seven boys and three girls who will be on the team.

The teams will play 36 holes of stroke play on Monday, Aug. 16, with a final round to follow on Aug. 17.

Connecticut Mid-Amateur

Cody Paladino was able to win the New England Amateur for the first time last month at Great River GC. Now he will try to add the Connecticut Mid-Amateur title to his resume.

Defending champion Ben Conroy is back to try and win this year’s championship at The Farms CC in Wallingford. Conroy, who also won this title in 2018, beat Paladino in a sudden-death playoff last year at Madison CC.

The Farms CC will play to around 6,800 yards and a par 72. Other past champions in the field include Ben Day and Mike Kennedy (New Haven CC), Dave Szewczul (TPC River Highlands), Brian Ahern (Wampanoag CC) and Bill Hermanson (Black Hall Club).

The top 36 golfers and ties from Monday’s opening round will advance to the final 36 holes on Tuesday.





