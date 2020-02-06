Connecticut CIAC Boys Basketball Career Coaching Wins Leaders

State’s all-time winningest CIAC coaches (through Feb. 3, 2020).
X-indicates coach still active
- VITO MONTELLI, St. Joseph — 878
- x-NICK AUGELLI, Crosby — 699
- CHARLIE BENTLEY, Harding — 655
- MIKE WALSH, Trinity Catholic — 633
- TONY FALZARANO, Putnam / Tourtellotte — 609
- x-KEN SMITH, Windsor — 604
- ED GENERALI, Sacred Heart, Holy Cross — 578
- x-RON PIRES, E.O. Smith — 566
- x-JOHN MIRABELLO, Northwest Catholic — 560
- GENE REILLY, Portland — 547
- FRANK CRISAFI, East Haven — 535
- x-BOB ARREMONY, Plainfield — 528
- JOE REILLY, South Catholic / Bloomfield / Newington — 512
- WALLY CAMP, Coginchaug — 508
- GARY KINEL, Griswold — 503
- JIM CANTY, Tourtellotte — 502
- GARY PALLADINO, Portland / St. Paul / East Hartford, Notre Dame-WH — 499