Connecticut CIAC Boys Basketball Career Coaching Wins Leaders

File 11/06/02 –St. Joe’s basketball coach Vito Montelli and Harding basketball coach Charlie Bentley.

State’s all-time winningest CIAC coaches (through Feb. 3, 2020).

X-indicates coach still active
  • VITO MONTELLI, St. Joseph — 878
  • x-NICK AUGELLI, Crosby — 699
  • CHARLIE BENTLEY, Harding — 655
  • MIKE WALSH, Trinity Catholic — 633
  • TONY FALZARANO, Putnam / Tourtellotte — 609
  • x-KEN SMITH, Windsor — 604
  • ED GENERALI, Sacred Heart, Holy Cross — 578
  • x-RON PIRES, E.O. Smith — 566
  • x-JOHN MIRABELLO, Northwest Catholic — 560
  • GENE REILLY, Portland — 547
  • FRANK CRISAFI, East Haven — 535
  • x-BOB ARREMONY, Plainfield — 528
  • JOE REILLY, South Catholic / Bloomfield / Newington — 512
  • WALLY CAMP, Coginchaug — 508
  • GARY KINEL, Griswold — 503
  • JIM CANTY, Tourtellotte — 502
  • GARY PALLADINO, Portland / St. Paul / East Hartford, Notre Dame-WH — 499

 

 