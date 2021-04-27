Connecticut Baseball Games to Watch Week 3

Shelton at No. 4 Amity, Wednesday, 3:45: Lots of players to watch in this one with Anthony Steele of Shelton and Juju Stevens, Sebastian Holt and McAllister Burke of Amity all in the running for SCC MVP.

Hamden at Sheehan, Wednesday, 3:45 p.m.: Titans looking to rebound from back-to-back losses against a Hamden team with nine home runs in seven games.

Barlow at No. 8 Masuk, Wednesday, 4:15 p.m.: Masuk is crushing baseballs with 82 runs scored in seven games. Can Barlow’s pitching hold them down?

Watertown at Torrington, Friday, 3:45 p.m.: Torrington on fire to start season with double-digit runs scored in five of its seven games. This is the last of four games n the week for Watertown.

Northwestern at Nonnewaug, Friday, 3:45 p.m.: Can Northwestern slow down the Nonnewaug train? Nonnewaug out-scoring opponents 104-7.

Canton at East Granby, Friday, 4 p.m.: First place in the NCCC on the line. Canton with 86 runs in six games.

No. 3 Staples at Trumbull, Friday, 4 p.m.: Trumbull has allowed four runs this season and none in its last three games.

Naugatuck at St. Paul, Friday, 4 p.m.: The biggest test yet for Ryan Daniels and St. Paul. Naugatuck has only played one game entering the week after a bunch of postponements from weather and COVID-19.

Westhill at Greenwich, Friday, 4:30 p.m.: The border rivals both have first-year coaches. Jake Benner has been crushing balls for the Vikings with four home runs last week.

NFA at No. 5 Waterford, Saturday, 11 a.m./12:30 p.m.: Doubleheader Saturday in the ECC does not get much better than this. NFA had 25 in a doubleheader last weekend while Waterford put up 29.