Connecticut athletes to watch at today’s National High School Track and Field Championships

The NASF National High School Boys and Girls Outdoor Track and Field Championships kick off today at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

While middle school and freshmen competition highlights the early portion of the day’s schedule, it will be a busy day for Hillhouse standouts Gary Moore Jr. and sister Leah Moore with the throwing events dominating the second half of the day’s schedule.

At 2 p.m. (Eastern Time), Leah Moore, who recently won the CIAC Girls Hammer Throw, will compete in the Championship Division Hammer Throw. She will also compete in the Championship Division Shot Put at 10 p.m. Leah Moore won the CIAC State Open and Class MM shot put events.

NASF National Boys and Girls Track and Field Championship Preview Capsule

Gary Moore Jr. also kicks off his day at 2 p.m. in the Championship Division Discus. He is coming off CIAC meet record wins in the discus at the State Open and Class L. At 5 p.m., Gary Moore will compete in the Championship Division Hammer Throw along with Alex Krause of Coventry. Krause won the CIAC Hammer Throw and Moore was second.

Gary Moore’s final event of the day will be in the Championship Division Shot Put at 7 p.m.

Weston’s Shea Greene, who won the girls javelin at the CIAC State Open and Class M, will compete in the Championship Division Javelin at 8 p.m.

The boys Decathlon kicks off on Wednesday with five events and concludes on Thursday with five events. Eamon Sweeney of Haddam-Killingworth won the CIAC Decathlon and will compete in the event.

For a complete list of Connecticut competitiors at the Nationals, a daily schedule and results, go to www.theoutdoornationals.com.