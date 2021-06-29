GameTime CT

Boys Track

Connecticut Athletes competing at 2021 NASF National High School Track and Field Championships

Alanna Smith, Danbury

30th NASF National High School Track and Field Championships

When: Wednesday-Saturday

Where: Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, Oregon

Noteworthy: Due to Oregon COVID-19 restrictions, stadium capacity is limited to 3,000. Due to that limit of people allowed, there will be no Emerging Elite Division this season, only a Championship Division in each event. Common question asked is what is the difference between 1600 meters and a mile, which is used in national meet. A mile is 1609.344 meters.

Meet Results

Live Webcast

CONNECTICUT ATHLETES

GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS

100-meter dash – Alanna Smith (Danbury)

200 – Alanna Smith (Danbury)

2 Mile – Claire Daniels (New Milford); Mari Noble (Greenwich)

5000 – Nora Holmes (Hall), Sydney Kelleher (New Milford), Grace Michaud (Southington), Katherine Sanderson (Hall), Rachel St. Germain (Somers), Madelaine Sweeney (New Milford), Gabrielle White (Hamden)

100 hurdles – Mariella Schweitzer (Barlow)

400 hurdles – Mariella Schweitzer (Barlow), Jessica Starr (East Hampton)

2000 Steeplechase – Rachel St. Germain (Somers).

BOYS RUNNING EVENTS

400-meter – Andrew O’Donnell (Greenwich)

800 – Ryan Farrell (Cheshire), Matt Jennings (Haddam-Killingworth)

1 Mile – Nick Bendtsen (Wolcott), Nate D’Angelo (Bristol), Jack Martin (Avon), Colin McLaughlin (Stamford), Aidan Puffer (Manchester), Gavin Sherry (Conard)

2 Mile – Nick Bendtsen (Wolcott), Aidan Puffer (Manchester), Callum Sherry (Conard), Gavin Sherry (Conard)

5000 – Eamon Burke (Xavier), Nate D’Angelo (Bristol), Callum Sherry (Conard)

2000 Steeplechase – Jackson Cayward (Tolland).

GIRLS RELAYS

  • Glastonbury (4×800, 4×400, distance medley relay)
  • Hall (4×800, 4×1 mile)
  • New Milford (4×1 mile)
  • Newtown (4×400)
  • Ridgefield (4×800, 4×1 mile)

BOYS RELAYS

  • Avon (4×1 mile)
  • Danbury (4×100, 4×800, 1600 sprint medley, 800 sprint medley, 1000 sprint medley Swedish relay)
  • Derby (800 sprint medley, 1000 sprint medley Swedish relay)
  • Greenwich (4×400, 1600 sprint medley)
  • Hall (800 sprint medley, 1000 sprint medley Swedish relay)
  • Hillhouse (800 spring medley)
  • Ridgefield (distance medley, 4×1 mile)
  • Tolland (distance medley)

GIRLS FIELD EVENTS

High jump – Nia Christie (St. Joseph), Courtney Rowland (Nonnewaug)

Long jump – Kedarjah Lewis (Haddam-Killingworth)

Shot put – Leah Moore (Hillhouse)

Hammer Throw – Leah Moore (Hillhouse)

Javelin – Shea Greene (Weston).

BOYS FIELD EVENTS

High jump – Tim Watson (Simsbury)

Pole vault – Pat Oatman (RHAM)

Long jump – Israel Henriques-Setho (Hall)

Shot put – Gary Moore Jr. (Hillhouse)

Discus – Gary Moore Jr. (Hillhouse)

Hammer Throw – Alex Krause (Coventry), Gary More Jr. (Hillhouse)

Javelin – Ryan DeBarber (Enfield), Trevor Drescher (Middletown)

Decathlon – Eamon Sweeney (Haddam-Killingworth)

GIRLS FRESHMAN CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION

1 Mile – Esme Daplyn (Greenwich).

BOYS FRESHMAN CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION 

1 Mile – Steven Hergenrother (Ridgefield).

MORE INFO/DAILY SCHEDULE

