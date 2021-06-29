Connecticut Athletes competing at 2021 NASF National High School Track and Field Championships

30th NASF National High School Track and Field Championships
When: Wednesday-Saturday
Where: Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, Oregon
Noteworthy: Due to Oregon COVID-19 restrictions, stadium capacity is limited to 3,000. Due to that limit of people allowed, there will be no Emerging Elite Division this season, only a Championship Division in each event. Common question asked is what is the difference between 1600 meters and a mile, which is used in national meet. A mile is 1609.344 meters.
Meet Results
Live Webcast
CONNECTICUT ATHLETES
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100-meter dash – Alanna Smith (Danbury)
200 – Alanna Smith (Danbury)
2 Mile – Claire Daniels (New Milford); Mari Noble (Greenwich)
5000 – Nora Holmes (Hall), Sydney Kelleher (New Milford), Grace Michaud (Southington), Katherine Sanderson (Hall), Rachel St. Germain (Somers), Madelaine Sweeney (New Milford), Gabrielle White (Hamden)
100 hurdles – Mariella Schweitzer (Barlow)
400 hurdles – Mariella Schweitzer (Barlow), Jessica Starr (East Hampton)
2000 Steeplechase – Rachel St. Germain (Somers).
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
400-meter – Andrew O’Donnell (Greenwich)
800 – Ryan Farrell (Cheshire), Matt Jennings (Haddam-Killingworth)
1 Mile – Nick Bendtsen (Wolcott), Nate D’Angelo (Bristol), Jack Martin (Avon), Colin McLaughlin (Stamford), Aidan Puffer (Manchester), Gavin Sherry (Conard)
2 Mile – Nick Bendtsen (Wolcott), Aidan Puffer (Manchester), Callum Sherry (Conard), Gavin Sherry (Conard)
5000 – Eamon Burke (Xavier), Nate D’Angelo (Bristol), Callum Sherry (Conard)
2000 Steeplechase – Jackson Cayward (Tolland).
GIRLS RELAYS
- Glastonbury (4×800, 4×400, distance medley relay)
- Hall (4×800, 4×1 mile)
- New Milford (4×1 mile)
- Newtown (4×400)
- Ridgefield (4×800, 4×1 mile)
BOYS RELAYS
- Avon (4×1 mile)
- Danbury (4×100, 4×800, 1600 sprint medley, 800 sprint medley, 1000 sprint medley Swedish relay)
- Derby (800 sprint medley, 1000 sprint medley Swedish relay)
- Greenwich (4×400, 1600 sprint medley)
- Hall (800 sprint medley, 1000 sprint medley Swedish relay)
- Hillhouse (800 spring medley)
- Ridgefield (distance medley, 4×1 mile)
- Tolland (distance medley)
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – Nia Christie (St. Joseph), Courtney Rowland (Nonnewaug)
Long jump – Kedarjah Lewis (Haddam-Killingworth)
Shot put – Leah Moore (Hillhouse)
Hammer Throw – Leah Moore (Hillhouse)
Javelin – Shea Greene (Weston).
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – Tim Watson (Simsbury)
Pole vault – Pat Oatman (RHAM)
Long jump – Israel Henriques-Setho (Hall)
Shot put – Gary Moore Jr. (Hillhouse)
Discus – Gary Moore Jr. (Hillhouse)
Hammer Throw – Alex Krause (Coventry), Gary More Jr. (Hillhouse)
Javelin – Ryan DeBarber (Enfield), Trevor Drescher (Middletown)
Decathlon – Eamon Sweeney (Haddam-Killingworth)
GIRLS FRESHMAN CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION
1 Mile – Esme Daplyn (Greenwich).
BOYS FRESHMAN CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION
1 Mile – Steven Hergenrother (Ridgefield).
MORE INFO/DAILY SCHEDULE
Go to www.theoutdoornationals.com.