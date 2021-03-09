Conferences have set playoffs for ice hockey teams

The conference playoff schedules have been set across the state.

The SCC will host its regular three tournaments (Division I, Division II and Division III), the CCC will host its three tournaments (CCC North, CCC South 1 and CCC South 2) and the FCIAC will host two tournaments — new this season — (Division I and Division II/III).

Here are how the conference tournaments will look:

Division I Tournament

All seven Division I teams will make the tournament and the top seed with receive a bye in the first round.

First Round: Saturday, March 20 at the home rink of the higher seeds: No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed, No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed and No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed, times are TBD.

Division II Tournament

All 11 Division II teams make the tournament. The top five seeds will receive a bye in the first round.

First Round: Thursday, March 18 at the home rink of the higher seeds: No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8, times are TBD.

Division III Tournament

All six Division III teams will make the tournament. The top two seeds will receive a bye in the first round.

First Round: Saturday, March 20 at the home rink of the higher seeds: No. 6 at No. 3, No. 5 at No. 4, times are TBD.

Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference (FCIAC)

Division I Tournament

All six Division I teams will make the tournament and the top two seeds with receive a bye in the first round.

Playdown Round: Monday, March 22 or Tuesday, March 23 at the higher seeds: No. 6 at No. 3, No. 5 at No. 4, times are TBD.

Division II/III Tournament

All five Division II/III teams will make the tournament and the top three seeds with receive a bye in the first round.

Playdown Round: Monday, March 22 or Tuesday, March 23 at the higher seed: No. 5 at No. 4, times are TBD.

Central Connecticut Conference (CCC)

Language has been added stating that a consolation game will be held for teams that do not advance from round 1.

CCC North Tournament

All six CCC North teams will make the tournament and the top two seeds with receive a bye in the first round. The tournament will be held on the final week of the season.

First Round: Will be held at the higher seed: No. 6 at No. 3, No. 5 at No. 4, times are TBD.

CCC South Tournament 1

The top six teams in the CCC South teams will make the tournament and the top two seeds with receive a bye in the first round. The tournament will be held on the final week of the season.

First Round: Will be held at the higher seed: No. 6 at No. 3, No. 5 at No. 4, times are TBD.

CCC South Tournament 2

The bottom four teams in the CCC South teams will make the tournament. The tournament will be held on the final week of the season.