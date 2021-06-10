Conard’s Gavin Sherry shatters Connecticut state record in 1600 meters

Conard junior Gavin Sherry shattered the Connecticut state record in the 1600 meters at the State Open Thursday at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

Sherry, who broke away from a talented group of runners on the the last lap, finished in 4 minutes, 1.9 seconds. The previous record of 4:08.42 was held by McMahon’s Eric van der Els in the 2016 State Open.

“The goal was under 4:05 and just see how the field reacted to it,” Conard coach Ron Knapp told reporters after the race. “Gavin told me after the race that after they went through the half so fast, he said why not just keep on going. It was fun to watch. It was amazing.”