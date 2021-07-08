Conard’s Gavin Sherry named Gatorade State Player of the Year for track and field

Conard’s Gavin Sherry has been named the Gatorade State Player of the Year for Boys Track and Field, Gatorade announced in a release Thursday morning.

The 5-foot-6, 130-pound junior shattered the state record with his title-winning 1600-meter run at the State Open this past season. His time of 4:01.88 ranked as the nation’s No. 1 performance among 2021 prep competitors.

Sherry was selected the GameTime State Player of the Year in the sport and also the state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year in boys cross country.

He won the 3200 at the State Open with a meet record time of 8:59.80. His personal-best clocking of 8:47.20 in the 3200 this spring ranked No. 5 nationally.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. Sherry plays the trombone and has volunteered locally on behalf of multiple community service initiatives.

“With a return to a more normal season of training, Gavin was able to focus his energy to perform at new levels at the conference and state championship meets,” said Conard coach Ron Knapp in the release. “His 1600-meter effort at the State Open was an exciting and fun race to watch, as he took advantage of a fast first half of 2:02 and decided to risk it all with a negative split for the final half.”

Sherry has maintained a 4.39 GPA in the classroom.

Sherry joins recent Gatorade Connecticut Boys Track and Field Players of the Year Sean Dixon-Bodie (2019-20, Bloomfield), Justin Forde (2018-19 and 2017-18, McMahon), and Tyler Gleen (2016-17).