Conard’s Gavin Sherry earns Gatorade award for cross country

Conard junior Gavin Sherry has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade Connecticut Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, Gatorade announced on Thursday morning.

This is the second straight year that Sherry has been named the Gatorade Connecticut Boys Cross Country runner of the Year.

He won the Northeast High School Club Championship this past season with a time of 15:13.2. He also finished in second place at the East Coast Championship with a time of 15:40.5.

Sherry has a 4.36 GPA and plays the trombone in school. He has volunteered locally for a couple of different community service initiatives.

“Gavin was able to balance the limitations on practices and competitions with his trademark drive and the enjoyment of challenging himself,” Conard coach Ron Knapp said in a statement. “As his coach, it was extremely rewarding to watch Gavin seize the unique opportunities to improve himself in this vastly different season.”

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Sherry joins recent Gatorade Connecticut Boys Cross Country Players of the Year Matthew Farrell (2018-19, Loomis Chaffee), Drew Thompson (2017-18, Fairfield Prep), and Zakeer Ahmad (2016-17, Staples), among the state’s list of former award winners.

Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Sherry has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing. Sherry is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.