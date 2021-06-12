Colsey’s second-half goals lead Ridgefield’s surge past Fairfield Prep, to Class L title

TRUMBULL — Ridgefield’s leading scorer walked onto the field at McDougall Stadium, in uniform but no pads with the hospital bracelet still on his wrist, about 20 minutes before Saturday afternoon’s Class L boys lacrosse final.

Star freshman attackman Kyle Colsey was out after an emergency appendectomy, but his older brother, star attackman Ryan Colsey was still around. Ryan scored three of his four goals in the second half as Ridgefield came back to defeat Fairfield Prep 8-5 for the Tigers’ fourth championship.

“We talked this morning when he came back from surgery,” Ryan said. “I told him I was going to win the game for him. That’s what we did. It’s nice to at least have him there to experience this.”

Kyle Colsey got to — carefully — join in some celebrations. He was, after all, showing off where the doctors had cut him just a few hours before.

The Tigers (16-7) had a few scars of their own through the season. No. 2 in the state much of the way in the GameTimeCT poll, they’d slipped to fifth to start the CIAC playoffs.

Ryan Colsey battled a groin injury much of the year. Star defender Kai Prohaszka broke his hand in a May 1 loss to Greenwich, but that’s also the day Conner Curran, a town youngster living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, became their honorary captain.

Here’s Ridgefield coach Roy Colsey making sure Connor Curran got his medal(s) #ctlax pic.twitter.com/WDiOVhZJ2m — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) June 12, 2021

“He’s been our good-luck charm,” Ryan Colsey said.

With Prohaszka back for their first-round game against Staples, a 4-3 win, they rolled to a championship, winning their last five games.

They were playing for pride, too, Roy Colsey said, feeling slighted in voting for all-conference and all-state spots and feeling slighted in pre-tournament media coverage, too. And playing a Catholic school in the final, their chant coming out of huddles was “town.”

“We’re more than just a lacrosse team,” Roy Colsey said. “We’re a community, and we’re a family.”

This is what Ridgefield’s Class L championship looked like. Battled all kinds of setbacks, too many to count, en route to the unlikely title #ctlax pic.twitter.com/kyOwxVfoQx — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) June 12, 2021

Fairfield Prep (17-5), the eighth seed, had been tied for third in the poll before the playoffs.

The Jesuits took out three other FCIAC teams in the Class L tournament, including top-seeded, top-ranked Darien in the quarterfinals. Midway through Saturday’s third quarter, though Ridgefield’s Matthew Shepard had made some first-half saves to keep it a tight game, Fairfield Prep had a 5-2 lead against a fourth FCIAC team, with three goals from freshman Tim Shannehan.

Prohaszka was often the guy who came in to even out faceoffs early in the season. But it was sophomore Jackson Penn who turned the tide for the Tigers in the second half. He helped Ridgefield generate goals from Ryan Colsey, Josiah deGrasse and Ethan McGerald in a span of 99 seconds. Then he won more draws in the fourth quarter as Luke Winkler gave the Tigers their first lead and Ryan Colsey added two more.

Here’s Ryan Colsey taking about the chip Ridgefield had on its shoulder and what the Tigers had to overcome to win this title, their second in three seasons. #ctlax pic.twitter.com/pvpogUIXkL — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) June 12, 2021

“Simply put, at 5-2 we didn’t have a possession again until the game was over,” Fairfield Prep coach Graham Niemi said. “(From then on) 50-50 ground balls were 90-10 their way.”

And with Ridgefield moving the ball, patiently waiting for a shot — it scored on its only three fourth-quarter shots, allowing the Jesuits only one — that wore down the defense.

It wasn’t quite the wait-for-a-stall-warning game that Ridgefield used to take down unbeaten Darien in the 2018 final — so the Tigers have won the championship two of the past three times they’ve played it, considering that last spring’s season was lost to the pandemic — but it was plenty effective.

“We weren’t winning draws (early), really weren’t getting the ball. Everything was not going our way,” Ryan Colsey said. “But with everything we’d been through within the last 48 hours, there really wasn’t much worse that could go wrong, so I think we all put it on the line, all believed in ourselves.”

Roy Colsey said they thought Kyle’s discomfort Friday morning might’ve been a stomach bug, so he stayed out of what was a light walkthrough practice, since the seniors graduated Friday.

Colsey said his wife brought the freshman to urgent care in the afternoon, and they said to get him to the hospital.

“We didn’t have a practice to adjust. He’s our leading scorer,” Roy Colsey said. “He’s the only guy on our team who made first-team all-state.”

He had surgery at 5 a.m. Saturday. But the family got home, Roy Colsey said, by 10.

“No matter what, I was going to show up today,” Kyle said, but celebrating goals wasn’t easy. “I mean, it still hurts.”