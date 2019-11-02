Coleman, Estefani help Torrington hand Naugatuck first loss

TORRINGTON — Torrington football rang up one the biggest coups in program history with a 14-7 win over previously-undefeated Naugatuck Friday night at the Robert H. Frost Sports Complex.

“The key was we didn’t allow any big plays,” Red Raiders running back Jake Coleman said .

Instead, Coleman, who also played linebacker, and running mate Christian Estefani accounted for the night’s huge plays.

Estefani, an All-State senior sprinter who helped set a record for Torrington’s 4×100 team as a sophomore, broke loose for a 57-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Coleman, the workhorse back, weaved for 50 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.

The Greyhounds (5-1) played without two skill players out with injuries — running back Malachi Gatison and receiver Jeff Schebell — but their presence wouldn’t have changed another key component of Torrington’s win.

“We were able to control the line of scrimmage tonight,” Raiders coach Gaitan Rodriguez said.

Both Torrington stars ran for more than 100 yards. Coleman had 25 carries for 189 yards. Esposito, seven carries for 111 yards.

Even more importantly, the Raiders line held deep in the fourth quarter when Naugatuck threatened the tying score from the 8-yard line.

With 1:48 left on the clock, the same line opened up bigger holes than ever for Coleman, Estefani and quarterback Conrad Avallone to eat up the clock on the ground.

Naugatuck’s touchdown came on an eight-play drive in the second quarter after recovering a Torrington fumble on its own 39-yard line. Greyhound quarterback Jay Mezzo completed the drive with a 1-yard keeper.

Naugatuck came into the game outscoring their opponents 213-31, including three shutouts.

Torrington (5-2) faces another stiff test against Holy Cross next Friday night.

TORRINGTON 14, NAUGATUCK 7

Naugatuck 0 7 0 0 – 7

Torrington 7 0 7 0 – 14

T – Christian Estefani 57-yard run (Joe White kick)

N – Jay Mezzo 1-yard run (Connor Maxwell kick)

T – Jake Coleman 50-yard run (White kick)

Records: Naugatuck 5-1; Torrington 5-2.