Coginchaug hangs on to beat North Branford, ends T-Birds’ Class S playoff hopes

NORTH BRANFORD – For most of the players in the Coginchaug/Hale-Ray/East Hampton football program, there is stability now that Eric Becker has completed three seasons as head coach.

But for those three seniors, they are the last link to some rough times in the Blue Devils’ program before Becker arrived.

Those seniors got to go out with a win Wednesday night, hanging on to beat Pequot Conference rival North Branford 16-14 at Colafati Field. Coginchaug’s defense snuffed out a 2-point try with 1:17 left.

“The goal is to create a program the kids want to be a part of,” Becker said. “Duham hasn’t had that yet this is still a young program, a 10-year old program. After going through a bunch of instability, I think we achieved program status tonight against a very good team.”

Coginchaug coach Erik Becker talks to his players following the regular-season finale against North Branford. #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/gRkfXLZE5I — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) November 28, 2019

In the process, the Blue Devils (7-3) were able to end the Thunderbirds’ slim playoff hopes in the Class S division.

“To win seven games with three seniors is an amazing accomplishment,” Becker said. “It’s a testament to their leadership and how hard they worked.”

It’s also the third straight win in the “Route 17” game since it moved to the regular-season finale.

Coginchaug held a 16-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Tyler DiNapoli (game-high 153 yards on 18 carries) scored on the first play of the fourth quarter for North Branford on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Ronnie Longo ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 16-8.

“Tyler DiNapoli has a lot of promise coming back as a senior next year,” North Branford coach Mark Basil said. “There is a lot to be excited about.”

Coginchaug proceeded to move the ball down into the red zone, but North Branford was able to hold on 4th down and inches from its own 11-yard line.

Coginchaug head coach Erik Becker following the 16-14 victory over North Branford. #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/uVIdwk2PN2 — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) November 28, 2019

Coginchaug’s defense returned the favor, somehow keeping North Branford out of the end zone. North Branford quarterback Brandon Fratta completed passes on third and fourth down that the officials ruled were completed out of bounds.

The Blue Devils took over possession with 2:57 left. North Branford (7-3) forced a punt with 1:51 remaining. Fratta (16 of 23 for 245 yards in the second half) completed five consecutive passes, the last to Nare Raymond for the 13-yard touchdown.

Longo got the call again on the conversion, basically the same play. The Blue Devils were waiting for him on the sweep this time, stopping Long well short of the end zone to end North Branford’s chances.

Raymond gets the TD, but Coginchaug stuffs the 2 pt run. 16-14 Cog with 117 left. Onsides coming. #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/PLUdiebZGy — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) November 28, 2019

“Maybe they were planning for it, but we discussed (to the players) that, ‘We had to be ready to take the cut back because they will overplay it this time,” Basil said. “We couldn’t get to the edge to make that cut back. It was a good play on their part.”

Said Becker: “The best we can do is to put them in position and we came up with a huge play there.”

Tyler Garretson caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Faiella in the second quarter and Evan Faiella caught the conversion pass from his brother to put Coginchaug up 8-0.

Jackson Moore caught a 19-yard touchdown pass and Jeremy Mangiameli the 2-point conversion from Aaron Faiella in the third quarter.

Nice interception by Coginchaug stopped North Branford again in the red zone. Devils went on to score. #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/FXQgbktMyU — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) November 28, 2019

Lightning in November?

Yes, there was thunder and lightning prior to the game. The start was delayed 45 minutes because of it.

Player of the Game

Coginchaug’s defense: Stopped North Branford in the red zone four times and preserved the win by stopping North Branford’s 2-point try with 1:17 left.

Quotable

“The three teams we lost to are all going to the M playoffs (Rockville, Granby/Canton and SMSA). Our defense, I think, is as good as they come in this league.”

Coginchaug coach Erik Becker