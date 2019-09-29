On their coach’s birthday, Coginchaug Co-Op beats Valley Regional/OL for first time

OLD LYME — Third-year Coginchaug Co-Op coach Erik Becker couldn’t have expected a better present on his 42nd birthday: A convincing 39-14 victory over Valley Regional/Old Lyme, consistently one of the Pequot League’s best, at Old Lyme’s James Gardner Field Saturday.

Coginchaug and its various co-ops had never beaten Valley its 10 years as a football program. The Blue Devils were 0-8 going back to the first meeting 2010. Becker told his team it was one of the biggest wins in program history.

Coming off a 47-7 loss to SMSA the week before, a trip to play Valley wasn’t promising for Coginchaug’s status as a contender.

But this crew played with fire and — better yet — confidence. Behind three touchdown passes between quarterback Aaron Faiella and receiver Jackson Moore, the Blue Devils took a 20-0 halftime lead and answered every Valley challenge in the second half. Coginchaug also hauled in four interceptions, two by Evan Faiella.

“That was the big question coming in, can we make plays and can we play with confidence,” Becker said. “(Valley) expects to win and that’s what (Valley coach) Tim King has built there over 20-plus years. That matters. Expecting to win goes a long way.

Just when it seemed Valley had turned momentum, Coginchaug responds on 3rd and long with this 90ish yd TD pass from Aaron Faiella to Jackson Moore make it 27-7 Coginchaug #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/HUwgEEJY6O — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) September 28, 2019

“And when we get to the point, where, stepping on the field we believe we can be successful and win, that’s when programs take off. You saw the kids play today with confidence and good things happen when that happens.”

Jeremy Mangiameli threw an option touchdown pass to Evan Faiella and Alex Case added a pair of touchdown runs as Coginchaug improved to 2-1.

“It’s amazing,” said Moore, a junior. “I’ve been here for a couple years and we’ve been in a couple tough battles with them. Winning here, it’s a statement for us, I think.”

Jackson Moore follows up that TD with a pickoff he takes all thw way to the VROL 10, sets up a TD for a 32-7 Coginchaug lead mid 3. Weeee! #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/9CXwH82qRR — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) September 28, 2019

It was a litany of errors and misfortune on Valley Regional/Old Lyme’s side. In addition to several costly penalties and turnovers, Warriors lost starting quarterback Jack Cox to a leg injury just three plays into the game.

Cox was taken from the field to the hospital and Valley coach Tim King feared he could be lost for the season.

“It hurt. It kind of derailed us in the first half,” King said. “It’s just difficult, because all the timing and the passes and knowing when to throw it … it was disrupted.”

Valley did finally get its offense moving on the first play of the third quarter. Backup quarterback James Marsden, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, bolted 45 yards for a touchdown to get Valley within 20-7.

I get here and Valley scores on its first offensive play of the second half on this 45 yard run by James Marsden on a keeper.

Coginchaug up 20-7 now, 3rd #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/2dlzUeKYsL — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) September 28, 2019

Momentum seemed to be shifting the Warriors’ way. But on third and long from his own 15, Aaron Faiella threw a dart to Moore, who raced 85 yards away from two defenders to put Coginchaug up by three scores again.

“I was just hoping the guy behind me wouldn’t catch me,” Moore said. “I think it made a big statement. It was a huge play for us and turned the game around a little.”

With Valley threatening again, Moore picked off a Marsden pass and might have taken that back for six, too, had he not been so gassed from his previous score. “Yea, I got a little tired on that one,” he said with a laugh. “I had to run that out of bounds.”

Eli Ripper (78 in your program) dumps a defender to spring Alex Case for an exclamation point TD for Coginchaug, 39-14 with under 6 left #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/ONXefGmA2P — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) September 28, 2019

No matter. Case punched it in from 18 yards out on the next offensive play. Coginchaug was up 32-7 to end the third quarter.

“This week in practice we had a great team mentality,” Moore said. “Everybody knew what we had to get to. Everybody knew that beat valley was our one-way focus. Flush down last week, don’t think about it, come back and we played a great game. Everybody saw that.”

COGINCHAUG/HALE RAY/EAST HAMPTON 39, VALLEY REGIONAL/OLD LYME 14

CHREH 6 14 12 6 — 39

VROL 0 0 7 7 — 14