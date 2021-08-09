Coaches see benefit to CIAC playoff expansion: ‘We need to grow football in Connecticut’

Coaches around the state seem to be mostly excited about the potential expansion to the high school football playoffs.

The current proposal — which could start as early as the 2022-23 season, but first must be vetted by multiple committees and groups — would increase the number of football divisions from four to six, adding Class MM and Class SS. It would also increase the number of playoff teams from 36 to 48.

“Do I think this state needs six state champions?” Sheehan coach John Ferrazzi said. “No, but if it is the only solution right now to get more teams in the playoffs, then I am all for it.”

In the current system, teams finishing 7-3 or 8-2 have been left out of playoffs.

“When you go 7-3 and you have to explain to your kids that they weren’t good enough to make the playoffs, it’s tough to explain to a bunch of 15-to-17-year-olds,” Granby/Canton coach Erik Shortell said. “To have one bad day, one dropped ball, or one bad call, it can prevent you from moving on.”

In 2019, 14 teams finished with seven wins and missed the postseason. The year before, 10 teams with seven wins and two teams with eight didn’t qualify.

East Haven finished 7-3 both seasons, but had a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs on the final day of each season.

“I think the way it is right now is fine,” East Haven coach Scott Benoit said. “The more they expand it, the more watered down it will be.

“We also could have made the playoffs if we beat Branford two years in a row,” he added.

The longtime coach said that football is a different sport compared to others.

“My fear would be teams getting in with .500 records and sub .500 records,” he said.

There has been talk in recent years about expanding the playoffs in football, but Thanksgiving Day has always been a sticking point.

In 2009, there were six divisions, but only four teams made the playoffs in each division. The next season it went to four divisions, but eight teams made the playoffs.

If more teams are added to the current four division format, it would add another playoff round and push the season a week longer, deeper into December, or it could potentially end Thanksgiving football.

“Thanksgiving controls how many teams make the playoffs,” Platt coach Jason Bruenn said. “You either have more divisions or more teams in the playoffs.”

In other sports, winning 40% of your games is enough to clinch a spot in the state playoffs. But a football team losing its first couple of games could impact motivation for the rest of the season.

“The kids kind of know that it’s going to be tough to get in,” Norwalk coach Pat Miller said.

Before taking over at Norwalk in January 2020, Miller was an assistant coach at Sheehan for nine years, culminating with the 2019 Class S championship. The Titans also had playoff appearances in 2017 and 2018.

The 2017 season was the first time Sheehan made the playoffs under Ferrazzi, who is entering his 16th season.

“What it does for your program in the mind of the players is invaluable,” Ferrazzi said of making the playoffs. “It definitely changes the mindset of the players and changes it for the better.”

Ferrazzi has had a handful of teams, most notably in 2008 and 2016, fall just short of the playoffs. Despite eventually winning the Class S championship in 2019, Ferrazzi was worried his team wouldn’t make the playoffs.

The Titans played a tough schedule, facing three LL teams while not playing any Class S teams.

“I knew we were good enough to be in,” he said. “I didn’t know if we would survive our schedule.”

Starting in 2017, if a team in other team sports doesn’t win 40% of its games they can still reach the postseason due to the “fill-in-the-bracket” model. If less than 32 teams qualify for the state tournament, the bracket is filled out to 32 teams.

During the 2020 girl’s basketball season, two teams with three wins and one team with two made the Class S tournament. Terryville, with two wins, opted out of the tournament.

“When you have teams filling out brackets in basketball that are 3-17, but you can’t get an 8-2 team in the playoffs in football, that’s a huge disparity and it has to be fixed,” Bruenn said.

The longtime Platt coach also said that the proposal is about helping grow the game.

“It’s not about what Connecticut needs, it’s what the kids need,” he said. “We need to grow football in Connecticut and not hold it back.

“Hopefully by expanding the playoffs, we can make it better in Connecticut.”

In a mock of the six division format — using the 2021 enrollment numbers — there would be 23 teams in each division. Currently there are 34 teams in Class LL and Class S and 35 teams in Class L and Class M.