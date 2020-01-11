Coach Rob Trifone thanks the Darien community after announcing his retirement

The following letter was sent by Darien football coach Rob Trifone, who announced his retirement on Friday.

Dear Friends and Colleagues of the Darien Community:

It is with a heavy heart and strong emotions that I announce my retirement as the head coach of the Darien High School Football program. I have had the privilege over the last thirteen years of teaching amazing young men and women in the classroom, and coaching tremendously talented and dedicated young men on the football field.

The pride I feel as I look back on my time at DHS is impossible to put into words and would be even harder to say without fighting back tears. Over the last 13 years, I was able to watch each of my five kids grow, mature, and graduate from the best school system in the country, while also coaching each of my four boys on the field of play.

As coach, I had the honor of working with an incredible group of coaches and parents, and talented and dedicated student-athletes to achieve amazing success.

Together, we went to seven state championships, won three, and steadily progressed into one of the most competitive football programs in the State of Connecticut. And while the wins and success were wonderful by-products of our collective hard work and dedication, they pale in comparison to the experience of being a part of the development of young boys into young men who have, and will continue, to go on to become great parents, professionals, neighbors, and friends.

Without the support, guidance, and encouragement over the years from so many people, the success would not have been achievable and the experience could not have been as great. I would like to thank the entire Darien community for their incredible support.

I have been fortunate to also have the support of amazingly dedicated parents, very committed administrators, and the best coaching staff any head coach could ever ask for. And of course, none of this would have been possible without the absolute, most incredibly dedicated young men any coach could ever have the opportunity to work with. I am leaving behind close to 100 talented student athletes on the roster in grades 10-12; with their continue hard work and dedication, I know that the Darien Football program will continue to flourish in the years to come.

Finally, I would be remiss if I did not thank my family and especially my wife Marj, who was not only tolerant of the thousands of hours high school coaching requires, but as a fellow coach, shared so many important coaching philosophies that have been an integral part of how we have run our entire program as a family. In the end, this was an incredibly difficult decision. But given my where I am in my life and professional career, it is the right time to close this chapter after 41 years, and open a new one. I don’t know where life will take me next, and what kinds of opportunities or challenges lie ahead, including whether I will continue to coach in some capacity. But I do know one thing for sure: I will never forget this chapter, and I will forever cherish the opportunity of being your coach.

Thank you,

Coach T