Clingan dominates again to lead Bristol Central over Northwest Catholic, into CCC final

WEST HARTFORD – The top bracket in the Central Connecticut Conference tournament featured what the state’s best has to offer.

The biggest player literally of all of the great players in the bracket has put on quite a show over the first two games.

Bristol Central 7-foot junior center Donovan Clingan finished with 36 points and 27 rebounds as the fifth-ranked Rams took down second-ranked Northwest Catholic, 71-60, Wednesday night at Mirabello Court.

It was a battle of CCC unbeatens as each time won its respective regular-season division race. Eli Rodriguez added 10 points for the Rams (14-0). Matt Curtis, an AAU teammate of Clingan’s, finished with 18 points to lead the Lions (13-1).

Bristol Central will play at East Catholic, the state’s No. 1 team, for the CCC top bracket title Friday at 6:45 p.m. The winner will be the top team in the state when the final GameTimeCT poll comes out on Friday.

Bristol Central led 53-51 with 5:38 left when on a 14-4 run to pull away from Northwest Catholic.

Clingan had 75 points and and 53 rebounds in victories over Windsor and Northwest Catholic this week.

