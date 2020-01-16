Clingan continues to impress, helps Bristol Central stifle Innovation

NEW BRITAIN – This may not have been a game where Donovan Clingan’s final numbers jump off the page at you, but the 7-foot sophomore can be such a presence without ever scoring a point.

Innovation couldn’t get anything going against Bristol Central on offense – drives to the basket were blocked by Clingan, then the outside shots weren’t falling.

Bristol Central put the defensive clamps on Innovation, shutting the Ravens out for the entire second quarter. The end result was a decisive 52-16 road win that wasn’t that close.

“I thought we did a great job with the game plan defensively. Donovan’s size inside really deterred them from doing anything inside and made it difficult early and they weren’t hitting outside shots,” Bristol Central coach Tim Barrette said. “They thrive on offensive rebounds and we didn’t give up many second shots.”

Clingan picked up his first foul 90 seconds into the game. Innovation (7-2) then scored its first three points and led 3-2.

The Ravens didn’t score again for almost 20 minutes. All told, Bristol Central scored 35 consecutive points.

“The last three games, we’ve been stressing in the locker room that defense travels,” Barrette said. “If we play with that energy and rebound like we did tonight, we could be a dangerous team going forward for sure.”

Clingan finished with another double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) along with five blocked shots. That all came in just over 20 minutes of action.

Donovan Clingan with anoair of blocked shots that led to a fast break for Bristol Central. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/Tq9YVY0bdP — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) January 16, 2020

He picked up his second and third fouls and sat the rest of the way with the game in hand.

“When I get the ball, everyone comes at me,” Clingan said. “It’s most important for the wings and guards to relocate to an open area to make it easy for me to kick it out to them so they can knock down the shot.”

Said Barrette: “Donovan makes everyone’s jobs easier. I tell the guys all the time. ‘If you move without the basketball, once the ball (comes in to Clingan) he’s a great passer. He’s almost sometimes too unselfish.”

Donovan Clingan with the jump hook for Bristol Central. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/wmIVqceLoa — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) January 16, 2020

Clingan is one of just two notable 7-footers in the CIAC game – the other being junior Conor Tierney from third-ranked Sacred Heart. But it’s Clingan armed with five Division I offers already.

UConn, Syracuse, Georgetown, UMass and Providence are the five, with assuredly more to come.

And Clingan seemingly takes it all instride.

“I try not to let it get to my head,” Clingan said. “I go out there, go out with my team and win games and play as best as I could. If I don’t do what I do, will get an overrated chant.”

Clingan said he received such a chant last Friday at Berlin. The Rams still won the game 62-33.

Barrette says Clingan has all of those positive qualities: humble, unselfish and a tremendous work ethic. All of that plus the size, weight (between 240-250 pounds) and a huge wing span that has fans and college coaches alike flocking to come see him play.

“He wants to be great. What sets him apart from most players who are collegiate ready is he will do whatever it takes to get there,” Barrette said. “I tell coaches he’s a workaholic, a gym rat a great player and an even better person and human being.”

There is a huge three-game stretch in two weeks that the Rams will have all they can handle: road games against East Catholic (Jan. 30), Windsor (Feb. 3) and Middletown (Feb. 6), all in the CCC.

“We will have to be playing our best basketball,” Barrette said. “If our defense travels, we have have the opportunity to do some good things and show how much we have improved from day one at Glastonbury.”

7-0 sophomore center Donovan Clingan unofficially has 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Bristol Central at halftime. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/HCApHUu3B4 — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) January 15, 2020

Jumping up in class

Innovation won the Division V state championship last season. The Ravens’ “reward” was being moved up to Division II, as determined by a transparent formula used for all CIAC schools.

Players of the game: Bristol Central’s defense. If you can hold team without a point for an entire quarter and for over 19 minutes in all, you’ve done pretty darn well.