CIAC’s Block Party Tournament will feature 20 teams, three state champions

Twenty Connecticut high school volleyball teams, including three defending state champions, will be in action at the CIAC’s Early Season Block Party Tournament at the CT Sports Center in Woodbridge on Saturday.

The club-style tournament will be held on five courts, beginning with pool play at 8:30 a.m., and ending with a double elimination tournament. All 20 teams will play approximately eight matches, with the competition concluding around 3 p.m.

Admission for the full day of competition is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Many contenders will be on the courts, including defending state champions Amity (Class LL), Joel Barlow (Class L), and Seymour (Class M), and state runner-up Darien (Class LL). Eighteen of the 20 teams on the slate qualified for the postseason last fall.

According to the CIAC, starting in 2013 volleyball teams were allowed to play in two multi-team events among their 20 regular-season contests, with the results of those events not counting towards state tournament qualification.

The Block Party Tournament was created last year “in an effort to provide a large, competitive, multi-team event opportunity to facilitate teams making good use of the permitted contests.”

Here’s Saturday’s tournament field: