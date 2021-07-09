CIAC’s 2022 track season loaded with talented returners

3 1 of 3 H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





As the 2021 boys and girls outdoor track season fades with the completion of the NSAF National High School Track and Field meet, the upcoming 2021-2022 indoor and outdoor postseasons have the potential to be extremely competitive with many standout athletes returning.

The return of the outdoor track season produced 19 meet records during the boys and girls CIAC Class meets and State Open. This included Gavin Sherry of Conard shattering the 1600 state record in the State Open with a time of 4:01.88.

While many of the returning track and field standouts will also make their mark in cross country this fall, the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons each have the potential to produce more double-digit CIAC meet records.

“It is certainly exciting to see the large number of returners that are coming back next year,” Danbury girls track coach Nick Fraticelli said. “I believe that their success this past season will only inspire them to work harder and explore the ceiling of their talent. It seems fairly self evident that those who decided to take the opportunity to work hard on their own when they were not guaranteed anything last year have made a tremendous leap forward.

“Over the past year, we can certainly see some student athletes took the opportunity to see where they wanted to get to even though it was potentially many months away. I have always said, the bigger and better the base is, the higher the building can climb. Great job by the student athletes who transcended the challenges of the unknown to build that base and now we are seeing how high they can climb through their results.”

Here are some of the many returning athletes who had solid outdoor track postseason results.



RETURNING BOYS



Blake Battaglia (Wilbur Cross) Jr., 110 hurdles (third State Open); Colin Brown (Cheshire) Jr. 100 (won Class L), 200 (third Class L); Eamon Burke (Xavier) Sr., 3200 (second Class L); Jaelyn Butler (Trinity Academy) Sr., 100 (third State Open); Joshua Clarke (Windsor) Sr., 110 hurdles (won Class L), 300 hurdles (won Class L); Pat Gibbons (New Fairfield) Sr., 1600 (third State Open); Matt Gibbs (Hillhouse) Sr.; 110 hurdles (second Class L), 300 hurdles (second Clsss L); Ralphael Hawkins (Hillhouse) Sr., 200 (second State Open), 400 (fifth State Open); Alex Krause (Coventry) Jr., shot put (won Class S), discus (second State Open), hammer throw (won); Jack Martin (Avon) Sr., 800 (won Class MM), 1600 (won CLass MM), 3200 (won Class MM); Joshua Mooney (Stonington) Jr., 110 hurdles (won Class M, second State Open), javelin (second Class M); Gary Moore Jr. (Hillhouse) Sr., shot put (won State Open), discus (won State Open in meet record), javelin (fifth State Open); Andrew O’Donnell (Greenwich) Sr., 200 (fourth State Open), 400 (won State Open, won Class LL); Maxson Pierre Louis (NFA) Sr., high jump (won State Open), triple jump (second State Open); Aidan Puffer (Manchester) Sr., 3200 (second State Open, won Class LL); Gavin Sherry (Conard) Sr., 1600 (won State Open, state record), 3200 (won State Open, meet record); Tim Watson (Simsbury), Sr., high jump (second State Open, won Class L).



RETURNING GIRLS



Olivia Birney (Simsbury) Sr., 800 (won State Open), 1600 (won State Open) ; Erin Brennan (Sheehan) Sr., long jump (second Class M); Claire Daniels (New Milford) Sr., 3200 (second State Open); Ava Graham (Bethel) Sr., 800 (won Class MM); Shea Greene (Weston) Sr., javelin (won State Open, meet record); Anna Keeley (Fairfield Ludlowe) Sr., 1600 (third State Open, won Class LL); Anicka Malachi (New Milford) Sr., long jump (won Class L), triple jump (second State Open, won Class L); Jalena Martin (Ellington) Soph., 100 (second State Open); Jada McCown (Hillhouse) Jr., 400 (second Class MM); Tristin Oberg (Windsor Locks) Sr., discus (second State Open); Rachel St. Germain (Somers) Sr., 1600 (won Class S), 3200 (won Class S); Mariella Schweitzer (Barlow) Sr., 100 hurdles (won State Open), 300 hurdles (won State Open, meet record); Caden Simpson (Law) Soph., 100 hurdles (won Class M); Alanna Smith (Danbury) Sr., 100 (won State Open), 200 (won State Open), 400 (won State Open); Tia Stapleton (Fairfield Ludlowe) Jr., high jump (won Class LL); Jessica Starr (East Hampton) Sr., 300 hurdles (won Class S); Francine Stevens (Staples) Jr., 100 (third State Open), 200 (second State Open); Olivia Walters (Brookfield) Soph., 400 (third State Open, won Class MM); Ellison Weiner (Weston) Jr., pole vault (second State Open); Gabriella Zeller (Lewis Mills) Jr., 400 (won Class M).