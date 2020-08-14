CIAC will pause all fall sports activities until Aug. 24 to review Dept. of Health recommendation

A day after receiving a recommendation from the Connecticut’s Department of Health to postpone football and volleyball to the spring, the CIAC announced Friday that it would be pausing all fall sports activities for the week so it could further evaluate whether it should play those fall sports in 2020.

The CIAC’s Board of Control met Thursday night and Friday morning to discuss the DPH’s recommendations, which came the day after the board voted 17-0 to continue with the original 2020 fall sports plan.

The CIAC said it will invite the DPH to discuss its recommendations over the coming week.

Until then, football, which was supposed to begin cohort training on Monday, and other sports activities will pause until August. 24, which was first reported by Hearst Connecticut Media on Friday afternoon.

“Based on DPH recommendations, the board took the action to pause all in-person interscholastic fall sport activity including conditioning programs which are already underway until Monday, August 24,” the CIAC said in a statement. ‘Coaches are encouraged to promote virtual safe contact and conditioning with their athletes during the pause so as to not lose the conditioning gains and socialization benefits made during the summer.”

Friday’s statement capped a wild day and week over the status of high school sports during the coronavirus pandemic. As the CIAC’s Board of Control met via Zoom call, both New Haven and Bridgeport announced they were effectively postponing their fall seasons based on the DPH’s recommendations.

The New Haven Department of Health first issued a statement saying it would be postponing all contact school sports, including football, indefinitely.

Then Bridgeport Superintendent of Schools Michael J. Testani announced the district would be canceling football and volleyball — the two sports named in the DPH’s recommendation — in 2020.

Fans, coaches and players reacted with varying degrees of fury on social media, most of whom were exasperated with the continued delay by the CIAC.

