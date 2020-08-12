Darien vs. Newtown in CIAC Class LL state final Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Darien vs. Newtown in CIAC Class LL state final Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 32 Caption Close CIAC votes to move forward with fall sports, including football 1 / 32 Back to Gallery

Fall sports in Connecticut will go on as planned, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced Wednesday afternoon following an anticipated vote by its Board of Control.

The vote officially denied a recommendation by the CIAC’s football committee to push the season into spring and affirmed all of the other sports committees’ desire to move forward with the fall season’s Sept. 24 start date.

The Board of Control is comprised of school superintendents, principals, athletic directors and consultants from across the state.

“The Board commends the work of the individual CIAC swimming, volleyball, football, field hockey, cross country, and soccer committees for their work in reviewing feedback from administrators, athletic directors, coaches, officials, and medical advisors,” the CIAC said in a statement. “Our collective work remains centered on providing safe opportunities for Connecticut student-athletes that support their cognitive, physical, social, emotional, and mental health.

“We remain committed to a constant state of evaluation and review on current CT COVID metrics, advice from medical and public health experts, and collaboration with our professional colleagues.”

The statement pointed to Connecticut’s continued low coronavirus transmission and death rates as the primary reason for moving forward with the season.

“The board discussed at length any change in COVID data between approval of the plan and today.” the statement said. “Based on input from the medical advisors and the continued positive COVID numbers in CT while sports are being played, the board belives it is appropriate to move forward with fall sports, at this time.”

The statement also reiterated that its fall sports plan remains subject to change based on any new information.

“We will continue to consult our education partners, medical experts, and review positions from state leaders and departments,” the statement said. “However, the CIAC believes that the approved plan aligns with the educational interests of our member schools and provides the safest athletic experience for Connecticut student athletes.”