Trumbull Head Coach: Nicole Trommelen during FCIAC girls volleyball championship action against Westhill at Fairfield Ludlowe High in Fairfield, Conn. on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Trumbull Head Coach: Nicole Trommelen during FCIAC girls volleyball championship action against Westhill at Fairfield Ludlowe High in Fairfield, Conn. on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close CIAC volleyball state championship capsules 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

CLASS LL

VITALS

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: East Haven High School

Seeds/Records: No. 8 Trumbull (20-4) vs No. 3 Westhill (23-4)

Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Tickets can be bought online in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Trumbull: 1st appearance

Westhill: 8th appearance, 2-5 overall. 1986 lost to Amity 3-0; 1982 lost to Amity 3-2; 1980 def. Warde 3-2; 1979 lost to Maloney; 1978 lost to Maloney; 1975 def. Maloney; 1974 lost to Maloney.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

This is the third meeting of the season between the two FCIAC powers. Trumbull won 3-1 during the regular season and Westhill won 3-2 in the conference semifinals… Both teams have won all four of their state tournament matches in straight sets, including in the semis, when Trumbull defeated No. 12 Glastonbury, and Westhill knocked off No. 7 Ludlowe… Trumbull and Westhill met in last year’s FCIAC final, with the Eagles winning 3-0… Westhill has a strong group of eight seniors, including Sophia Thagouras, Betsy Sachs and Gloria Twum, who was outstanding in the semifinals… Trumbull features a deep junior class, led by setter Ali Castro, the MVP of last year’s FCIAC championship, and hitter Bailey Cenatiempo.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Trumbull is making its first appearance in the state finals. The last time the Eagles reached as far as the semifinals was in 1999, when they lost to Cheshire 3-0…Nicole Trommelen, who played at Sacred Heart University, is in her second year as Trumbull’s head coach. Former coach Tamara DeBerry stepped down before the 2018 season and Trommelen guided the Eagles to the FCIAC championship that year…Westhill has not won a championship of any kind since 1986, when they defeated Fairfield for the FCIAC title. The Vikings also finished as the Class L runner-up that year, and last won a state title in 1980… FCIAC teams fared well in Class LL. Besides the All-FCIAC title game, the conference had three of the four semifinalists, and five of the eight quarterfinalists.

CLASS L

VITALS

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where: East Haven High School

Seeds/Records: No. 5 Guilford (23-3) vs No. 2 Avon (22-2)

Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Tickets can be bought online in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Guilford: 2nd appearance, 0-1 overall. 1993 lost to Darien 3-0.

Avon: 1st appearance.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

One of these teams will capture its first state championship. Guilford has reached the final just once, falling to Darien in 1993, while Avon is making its first appearance in a title match… Both teams survived five-set matches in the semifinals, with Avon beating RHAM, and Guilford beating Woodstock Academy… Guilford’s three losses all came during a four-game span late in the season… The Indians feature a pair of All-State juniors with outside hitter Emma Appleman, who leads the team in kills, and libero Juliet Young, who leads the team in digs and aces. Senior Eva Ott Hill does the setting… Avon is led by senior outside hitters Emily Dempsey and Baylee Braun, senior setter Abigail St. Onge, and junior libero Noelle Powers.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Avon’s win over RHAM avenged one of just two losses the Falcons have had this season, as they lost to RHAM in the CCC semis… The Falcons’ other loss was to Bristol Eastern on Sept. 27, and they rebounded with 14 consecutive wins… Guilford defeated Shelton, 3-2, to win their first SCC championship in 25 years. The Indians trailed after three sets but came back to win 25-11, 15-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-10…. The SCC has had just two state champions in volleyball since 2008, as Cheshire defeated Staples 3-1 in the 2013 Class LL final, and Amity defeated Darien 3-1 in last year’s Class L final…

CLASS M

VITALS

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: East Haven High School

Seeds/Records: No. 11 Waterford (21-5) vs No. 1 Seymour (24-1)

Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Tickets can be bought online in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Waterford: 2nd appearance, 1-0 overall. 2015 def. Ellington 3-0

Seymour: 5th appearance 2-2 overall. 2018 def. Weston 3-1; 2016 def. Torrington 3-0; 2014 lost to Haddam-Killingworth 3-0; 2005 lost to Darien 3-1.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Seymour is the defending CIAC Class M champion, having beaten Weston 3-1 in last year’s final, and will be playing for its third title in four years on Saturday… ECC Div. I champion Waterford has appeared in the final just once before, in 2015, when it defeated Ellington in the final… Waterford features several key seniors, including hitter Ryleigh Gonyo, setter Sabrina Kobyluck, and libero Briana Muckle… Seymour is led by senior hitters Faith Rousseau and Kolby Sirowich, along with senior libero Katherine Kucsera and sophomore setter Emma Rousseau.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

The Wildcats, who are a combined 48-2 since the start of the 2018 season, are following the same path as last year, when they went unbeaten during the regular season, lost in the NVL final, and then went on to win the state crown… Seymour has lost just seven sets this season, with five of those coming against Naugatuck. Seymour defeated the Greyhounds 3-2 during the regular season and then lost to them 3-2 in the NVL final… Waterford beat Class S finalist Lyman Memorial for the ECC Div. I title, 3-1… The No. 11 Lancers defeated two higher seeds on the road to the final, beating No. 6 Amistad 3-0 in the second round, and No. 3 Nonnewaug 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

CLASS S

VITALS

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Where: East Haven High School

Seeds/Records: No. 4 Hale Ray (22-4) vs No. 3 Lyman Memorial (20-3)

Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Tickets can be bought online in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC

ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (Subscription required)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Hale Ray: 4th appearance, 1-2 overall. 2016 lost to Lyman Memorial 3-0; 1985 lost to Stamford Catholic 3-0; 1982 def. Ellington 3-1.

Lyman Memorial: 6th appearance 2-3 overall. 2018 def. Coventry 3-1; 2017 lost to Coventry 3-1; 2016 def. Hale Ray 3-0; 2015 lost to Coventry 3-2; 2013 lost to Morgan 3-0.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

The two teams faced off in the final week of the regular season, with Hale Ray winning 3-0 victory… Lyman Memorial had a first-round bye before sweeping past Oxford, Griswold and Immaculate to reach the final…. Hale Ray needed to rally in its semifinal victory over SMSA, and the Noises eventually took it in five sets 16-5, 25-22, 14-25, 25-20, 15-9… Hale Ray features seniors Brianna DelloIanco and Maddie Currier as hitters, sophomore Mia Carta as a libero, and senior Molly Burns as a setter… Lyman Memorial features junior hitter Helen Megson, who leads the Bulldogs in kills and aces, senior setter Jessica Peruccio, and junior libero Anna Mathewson.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Lyman Memorial defeated Hale Ray 3-0 in the 2016 Class S championship match… The Bulldogs are appearing in the Class S final for the fifth straight year and are looking for their second straight championship and third title in the last four years… Lyman Memorial had won 15 straight matches before losing to then No. 1 Bristol Eastern in the final game of the regular season… Hale Ray was the top seed in the Shoreline Conference playoffs, but lost to No. 6 Valley Regional in a five-set final… Hale Ray is looking for its first state championship since 1982, when it defeated Ellington 3-1 for the school’s only girls volleyball title.

— Dave Stewart