CIAC volleyball committee to recommend moving forward with 2020 fall season: Sources

The CIAC volleyball committee will recommend proceeding with the fall season following Monday’s meeting, according to multiple sources, including coaches and a committee member. The committee is composed of coaches, athletic directors, and administrators.

According to sources, Monday’s volleyball committee meeting was highlighted by COVID-19 safety protocols and regionalization topics.

The CIAC’s fall sports season was altered due to coronavirus concerns and the new plan unveiled on July 31.

The volleyball schedule is now set to begin Aug. 27, with practices in cohorts of 15. The first date for full team practices is Sept. 11, with games starting on Sept. 24. The regular season would include a maximum of 14 games and would finish no later than Oct. 30.

The final decision on the fall season rests with the CIAC Board of Control, which is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m., Wednesday, according to executive director Glenn Lungarini.

The CIAC’s football committee, which also met on Monday, will recommend moving that sport to the spring due to coronavirus concerns, according to multiple sources involved with the decision.

Lungarini said the CIAC’s board of control would look at each sport’s recommendations for the 2020-21 school, individually.

“We’ll speak with each sports committee… and we’ll share the recommendations (from the committees) with the board of control,” he said Monday, while reiterating that the released COVID-19 fall sports plan was fluid. “Right now we’re looking at each sport individually, see where each is and its ranking on risk… It’s all part of conversation.”

Volleyball, an indoor sport, has been deemed moderate-to-low risk by the National Federation of High School Associations.

The field hockey committee was meeting on Tuesday with committees for soccer and cross country meeting on Wednesday morning before the Board of Control’s meeting.

–Sean Patrick Bowley contributed