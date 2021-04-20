CIAC updates spring plan, lets teams use their own baseballs

The latest tweak to the CIAC’s plan for spring sports was a minor one on Tuesday: It no longer requires that teams use separate sets of baseballs during ballgames.

The original plan for this spring, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had the home team provide all the game balls, then split them between the teams. Each team was to use its own set of baseballs in the field. Umpires weren’t supposed to keep any game balls, either, but the teams would keep them.

That whole provision is gone, though the home team will still provide the game balls. “Game balls will be sanitized as needed,” the plan still says.