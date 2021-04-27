CIAC updates quarantine guidelines, allows return after 10 days and negative test

Connecticut’s governing body for high school sports issued updated COVID-19 quarantine guidelines that could get teams back on the field more quickly after potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.

“Quarantined athletes, coaches, officials and other participants can be allowed to return to participation in athletics after completing 10 days of quarantine, provided a PCR test collected at day 8 or later is negative and no symptoms associated with COVID-19 were experienced throughout the entire quarantine period,” reads the updated section on quarantine requirements in the CIAC’s 2021 spring sports plan.

The CIAC cited updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state Department of Public Health for the change.

Participants had been required to stay away for 14 days. The plan, updated Friday, says the CDC has determined that an individual after a 10-day quarantine and a negative test within 48 hours of release has “a similar residual risk profile for infecting others” as an individual after 14 days with no test.

Unrelatedly, the revised plan also dropped a requirement that softball teams each use their own set of game balls and once again allows umpires to hold on to reserve game balls. A similar change had already been announced in baseball.





