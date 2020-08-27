CIAC to proceed with football and girls volleyball as planned for now

Fall preseason practices are scheduled to begin on Saturday and will include both 11-on-11 football and girls volleyball indoors, a source close to the CIAC confirmed Wednesday night.

Non-contact skill work and conditioning will be a part of the preseason practices as previously indicated following Sunday night’s Board of Control meeting.

The start of the regular season has officially been pushed back a week to Oct. 1, the source said.

CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini declined comment when reached Wednesday night. CIAC football committee chairman Harry Bellucci did not respond to a phone call seeking comment.

The CIAC, however, is expected to announce a press conference Thursday morning.

“It’s great news. It’s exciting,” said Southington coach Mike Drury, who was told football was a go by the CIAC’s committee members. “The kids see it, they’re fired up. I’m thrilled they made a decision with the kids’ best interest in mind. We think the right decision.”

The Connecticut Department of Health has maintained its recommendations for both football and girls volleyball. It’s recommendation for football is to play 7-on-7 to eliminate both line play and tackling. The DPH recommends girls volleyball to be held outdoors this season.

Teams will be required to remain in cohorts of 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This cohort requirement must remain through Sept. 20. On Sept. 21, there is potential to go to full team practices, the source said.

Hillhouse coach Reggie Lytle, whose program has its season postponed indefinitely by New Haven’s Health Department based of the state DPH’s recommendations, said he and Wilbur Cross coach John Aquavita planned to appeal to the city to have their seasons reinstated.

New Haven and Bridgeport are two of Connecticut’s cities that shut down their fall sports programs. Bridgeport canceled football and volleyball.

“This is ridiculous. There are lots of people I’m disappointed in,” he said, singling out the CIAC, and the Department of Health for “playing politics with the kids.”

“Me and Aquavita, we’re going to meet tomorrow and see what other ways we can talk to the (New Haven) Health Department and Mayor (Justin Elicker) to see what we can do.”