CIAC to announce plans for fall season later this week

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference is expected to announce its plan for the fall sports season later this week.

The Day of New London reported Tuesday that there are four scenarios being explored for what looks to be an abbreviated fall sports season, which would begin after the current starting date for the season of Sept. 10. The season being adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked for comment on the Day’s story, CIAC’s executive director Glenn Lungarini said in a text message, “No fall plans have been finalized. There are 2 committee meetings scheduled for this week. The CIAC is working to release a plan before the weekend.”

The Day also indicated regionalized scheduling are being considered along with regular seasons for football at either five or six games and the other fall sports around 10.

“Anything out there right now is pure speculation,” said a source with familiarity of the scenarios being discussed.

Lungarini told Hearst Connecticut Media in early May that he didn’t think the season would start on time. Currently, football practice is scheduled to begin Aug. 17 and the other sports on Aug. 27. Fall sports teams have been conducting in-person conditioning this month.

“I’m personally confident we will have athletics in some way in the fall. At the beginning, it could look different than in the past. We could start without fans. There are so many things to look at, like more regional play than league play and transportation,” Lungarini told Hearst Connecticut Media on May 7. “Right now, from the information we have, I think the start of the fall most likely will be impacted. I don’t think schools will be open by Aug. 17.”

Lungarini has also indicated that if schools aren’t back in session in September and continue only in distance learning, fall sports won’t happen — no matter what scenario is officially presented later this week.

Previously, the CIAC was the first state association to cancel the remainder of its winter sports championships on March 10 and the last to officially cancel its spring sports season on May 5.

