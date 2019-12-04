CIAC State Quarterfinal Primer / Broadcast Links / Updates

The 2019 CIAC football playoffs begin tonight.
Keep it here for game information, broadcast links and updates for all of tonight’s state quarterfinal games. All games begin at 6:30 p.m. The winners advance to Monday’s semifinals at the sites of the higher remaining seeds.
QUARTERFINAL PREVIEWS: CLASS LL | CLASS L | CLASS M | CLASS S
Available broadcast links are below. The NFHS Network broadcasts require a one-time fee or subscription.
You can also follow all the games on Twitter on the #cthsfb feed, of through our reporters at the games at the links provided below.
Let’s do this:
BROADCAST LINKS
CLASS LL
No. 8 Norwich Free Academy (7-3) at No. 1 Newtown (10-0) — NFHS Network
GameTimeCT Twitter: @SPBowley
No. 7 Ridgefield (8-2) at No. 2 Southington (9-1) — NFHS Network
GameTimeCT Twitter: @TimMurph27
No. 6 Greenwich (9-1) at No. 3 Darien (9-1) — DAF Media on YouTube | WGCH 1490-AM
GameTimeCT Twitter: @GreenwichSports | @PetePaguaga
No. 5 Cheshire (8-2) at No. 4 Simsbury (9-1) — WSIM 103.5-FM | WNTY 990-AM / 96.1-FM
GameTimeCT Twitter: @NHRDanNowak
CLASS L
No. 8 Wilton (7-3) vs. No. 1 St. Joseph (10-0) at Trumbull — NFHS Network
GameTimeCT Twitter: @Blox354
No. 7 Newington (7-3) at No. 2 Hand (10-0) — NFHS Network
GameTimeCT Twitter: @DavePhillips41
No. 6 Berlin (8-2) at No. 3 Maloney (9-1) — NFHS Network
GameTimeCT Twitter: @eomtom
No. 5 Wethersfield (8-2) at No. 4 New Canaan (8-2) — NCTV on YouTube | NFHS Network
GameTimeCT Twitter: @DStewartSports
CLASS M
No. 7 Granby/Canton (8-2) at No. 2 Waterford (9-1) — GameDayCT on YouTube | NFHS Network
GameTimeCT Twitter: @nhrjoemorelli
No. 6 New Fairfield (8-2) at No. 3 Killingly (9-1) — Killingly HS TV on YouTube | WINY 1350-AM & 97.1-FM
GameTimeCT Twitter: @RyanLacey11
No. 5 Weston (9-1) at No. 4 Abbott Tech/Immaculate (9-1) — NFHS Network
GameTimeCT Twitter: @GameTimeCT | Twitter: @_swcbasketball
No. 8 SMSA/University/Classical (8-2) vs. No. 1 Rockville (10-0) at Weaver HS
GameTimeCT Twitter: @DougBonjour
CLASS S
No. 5 Woodland (9-1) at No. 4 Sheehan (8-2) — WELI 960-AM | Livestream WELI on Facebook
GameTimeCT Twitter: @MikeMadera2
No. 8 Plainfield (8-2) at No. 1 Ansonia (10-0)
GameTimeCT Twitter: @EricsonSports
No. 7 Plainville (8-2) at No. 2 Bullard-Havens (10-0)
GameTimeCT Twitter: @AldamWill
No. 6 Stafford/East Windsor/Somers (8-2) at No. 3 Bloomfield (10-0)
GameTimeCT Twitter: @FornabaioCTP
UPDATES
