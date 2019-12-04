CIAC State Quarterfinal Primer / Broadcast Links / Updates

The 2019 CIAC football playoffs begin tonight.

Welcome to Football Central.

Keep it here for game information, broadcast links and updates for all of tonight’s state quarterfinal games. All games begin at 6:30 p.m. The winners advance to Monday’s semifinals at the sites of the higher remaining seeds.

Available broadcast links are below. The NFHS Network broadcasts require a one-time fee or subscription.

You can also follow all the games on Twitter on the #cthsfb feed, of through our reporters at the games at the links provided below.

Let’s do this:

BROADCAST LINKS

No. 8 Norwich Free Academy (7-3) at No. 1 Newtown (10-0) — NFHS Network

No. 7 Ridgefield (8-2) at No. 2 Southington (9-1) — NFHS Network

No. 8 Wilton (7-3) vs. No. 1 St. Joseph (10-0) at Trumbull — NFHS Network

No. 7 Newington (7-3) at No. 2 Hand (10-0) — NFHS Network

No. 6 Berlin (8-2) at No. 3 Maloney (9-1) — NFHS Network

No. 5 Wethersfield (8-2) at No. 4 New Canaan (8-2) — NCTV on YouTube | NFHS Network

No. 7 Granby/Canton (8-2) at No. 2 Waterford (9-1) — GameDayCT on YouTube | NFHS Network

No. 5 Weston (9-1) at No. 4 Abbott Tech/Immaculate (9-1) — NFHS Network

No. 8 SMSA/University/Classical (8-2) vs. No. 1 Rockville (10-0) at Weaver HS

No. 8 Plainfield (8-2) at No. 1 Ansonia (10-0)

No. 7 Plainville (8-2) at No. 2 Bullard-Havens (10-0)

No. 6 Stafford/East Windsor/Somers (8-2) at No. 3 Bloomfield (10-0)

UPDATES

[coming soon]