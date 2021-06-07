CIAC State Open track and field meet moved up to earlier time Wednesday due to heat

The State Open outdoor track and field meet will be moved up to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Field events will begin first, followed by track events to start at 11 a.m.

Glenn Lungarini, the CIAC executive director, said the decision was made Monday afternoon. He said consideration for the hot weather, plus graduations being held Wednesday night are the reasons to move it up from the original start time of 3:30 p.m..

“Hopefully this will allow as many kids as possible to participate. We want to get the events done before it gets too hot,” Lungarini said.

Thunderstorms are also in the forecast for Wednesday.