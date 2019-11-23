CIAC State Open Girls Swimming Championships capsule

State Open Girls Swimming Championships

When?: Sunday, 2 p.m.

Where?: Yale University’s Kiphuth Pool

Defending champion: Greenwich

2018 runner-up: Cheshire

SWIMMERS TO WATCH

Emma Babashak, Wilton, (seeded third 500 freestyle, 5:05.30, seeded fifth 100 butterfly, 57.47); Maddie Bergin, North Haven (seeded second in 50 freestyle, 24.01, fourth in 100 freestyle, 52.52); Samantha Ennis, Greenwich (seeded third, 100 backstroke, 56.26); Angela Gambardella, North Haven, (seeded No. 1 in the 100 breaststroke, 1:02.27, seeded third in 200 individual medley, 2:04.62); Rylie Giles, Ridgefield (seeded No. 2 in 200-yard freestyle, 1:53.15, seeded second in 500 freestyle, 4:58.80); Maddie Haley, New Canaan, (No. 1 seed 100 backstroke, 56.02); Esme Hunter, Staples (seeded third 50 freestyle, 24.07, seeded second 100 backstroke, 56.23); Lily Kernaghan, Fairfield Ludlowe, (seeded third 100 freestyle, 52.47; Kendall Luecke, Darien, (seeded third 200 freestyle, 1:53.84); Meghan Lynch, Greenwich (seeded first in 200 individual medley, 1:59.13, seeded third in 100 breaststroke, 1:02.57); Kayla Mendonca, Daniel Hand, (seeded fourth 100 backstroke, 56.83); Aislinn Mitchell, Hall, seeded second 100 butterfly, 55.76); Katherine Emerick O’Connor, Amity, (seeded third 100 butterfly, 57.45); Sophie Murphy, Cheshire, (top seed in 50 freestyle, 23.88, No. 1 seed in 100 freestyle, 51.11); Hannah Seward, Ridgefield, top seed 100 butterfly, 55.14; second seed 100 freestyle, 51.86; Julia Stevens, Cheshire (seeded first in 200-yard freestyle, 1:52.31, seeded first in 500 freestyle, 4:58.14); Lauren Walsh, Trumbull (seeded second in 200 IM, 2:01.82, seeded second in 100 breaststroke, 1:02.40).

TEAMS TO WATCH: Cheshire, Greenwich, Darien, Staples, Wilton, North Haven, Daniel Hand, Weston, Lauralton Hall, New Canaan, Seymour, Glastonbury.

Storylines: Greenwich has won the State Open title the past four seasons, but Cheshire finished ahead of the Cardinals at this week’s Class LL Championships. Cheshire is seeking its first State Open championship since the 2004 season. Darien is coming off strong Class L meet that saw it capture the team title. North Haven (Class M) and Weston (Class S) enter the State Open having won their respective class titles. Greenwich’s Meghan Lynch broke her own state record in the 200 IM at Tuesday’s Class LL Championships (1:59.13) and will be out to top her own time in the event again.