CIAC State Football Semifinal Primer / Broadcast Links / Updates

SIXTEEN DOWN.

Sixteen remaining.

All with a shot to reach the glorious state championship games this Saturday.

Welcome to the War room. Our own personal NORAD for the Connecticut high school football state playoffs, the place where you can track everything happening in tonight’s state football semifinal round.

All games begin at 6:30 p.m. The winners advance to Saturday’s state championship games. Tickets can be purchased online or on site: Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

If you’re stuck at home, can’t get to some of the games, you’re in the right place. We’ll get you all the information you’ll need, plus any links necessary to either listen to or watch the games online.

Here’s what we’re covering, including reporters updates on the Tweet machine, if available. You can also just follow along live blog, below, or the #cthsfb tag on Twitter.

Let’s do this:

THE MENU

CLASS LL

No. 4 Simsbury at No. 1 Newtown

ON THE AIR/WEB – NFHS Network (Subscription required) | WSIM 103.5-FM

Somebody’s going to play for their first state championship in a quarter century. Will it be Aiden Boshans, Tommy Guilfoyle and upstart Simsbury, which reached back-to-back Class L finals 1993 and 1994, only to lose to Cheshire’s juggernaut? The Trojans cast off favored Cheshire to get here. …Or will it be unbeaten and host Newtown, led by talented defenders James Knox and Jared Dunn, looking to reach its first final since winning Class MM in 1992. @RyanLacey11 reporting.

No. 3 Darien at No. 2 Southington

ON THE AIR/WEB – Darien Athletic Foundation on YouTube | NFHS Network (Subscription required)

Winners of five of the last six Class LL championships face off in a rematch of a 24-6 Darien victory early in the season. …This is the third time these two have met in this spot, with Darien — led by standout defenders Sam Wilson, Jackson Peters, Will Bothwell and Drew Evanchick — winning convincingly by an average score of 43-7 en route to the first two of three state titles. …Southington, also a defensive club led by fierce LB Billy Carr and RB Dillon Kohl, is looking to reach its first final since winning bak-to-back in 2013-14. @fornabaioctp and @AldamWill reporting

CLASS L

No. 4 New Canaan at No. 1 St. Joseph

ON THE AIR/WEB – NFHS Network (Subscription required)

A rematch of an overwhelming 54-14 victory by St. Joseph back in September, one in which the Hogs scored 28 first-quarter points, led by WRs Will Diamantis and Brady Huchison and QB Jack Wallace, the newly-feted Gatorade State Player of the Year. Defense, led by DE Mike Morrissey, is what makes the Hogs go. NC hasn’t lost since that day, however, and, with the return of DB Drew Guida, have rallied around senior QB Drew Pyne, who’d love to keep his long and distinguished career going one more game before heading to play at Notre Dame. @DStewartSports & @PetePaguaga reporting

No. 3 Maloney at No. 2 Hand

ON THE AIR/WEB – NFHS Network (Subscription required)

A rematch of last year’s Class L final, won convincingly by Hand 54-14, its second-consecutive title. The names remain familiar for the No. 1-ranked (but second-seeded) Tigers, with all-state QB Phoenix Billings, DL Ben Corniello and RB Colin McCabe. … Maloney, on the other hand, is back with almost an entirely different club, with soph. QB Angel Arce, healthy WR/DB Cam Moreno and RB James Tarver. Do the upstart Spartans have a shot against this juggernaut… at the Surf Club? @DavePhillips41 reporting

CLASS M

No. 5 Weston vs. No. 1 Rockville

ON THE AIR/WEB – NFHS Network (Subscription required)

Rockville has lost just four games under second-year coach Erick Knickerbocker — all last year. This year’s group, led by Pequot offensive player of the year Jaquan Dufour, completed the school’s first unbeaten regular season since 1995. …Weston, led by standout QB James Goetz and the fierce Sawyer Twins, are back in their first semifinal since 2012. …Both teams are looking to reach their first finals since 1995. Rain has pushed this game to Simsbury HS. @DougBonjour reporting

No. 3 Killingly at No. 2 Waterford

ON THE AIR/WEB – GameDayCT on YouTube | NFHS Network (Subscription required)

A de facto ECC Championship game pitting playoff regular Killingly’s Next Generation — with sophomore Jack Sharpe and Sr. Jackson Lopes leading a bulldozing rushing attack — vs. a quick-strike Waterford club, led by QB Ryan Bakken and the Harshberger brothers. The Lancers are just two years removed from an 0-10 season in 2017. …Killingly won the Class M title that year and is making its fifth-consecutive trip to the semis. @NHRJoeMorelli reporting.

CLASS S

No. 4 Sheehan vs. No. 1 Ansonia

ON THE AIR/WEB – WELI 960-AM | Livestream WELI on Facebook | NFHS Network (Subscription required)

A showdown between two of the state’s best rushing attacks on the fast track at Derby’s DeFilippo Field, moved from Ansonia’s Jarvis Stadium due to heavy rain Monday. On one side, Ansonia brings standout back Shykeem Harmon and the talented Cafaro Twins. On the other, Sheehan’s Terrence Bogan is the state’s leading rusher, helped by standout RB/DB Jordan Davis. Ansonia is looking to return to the state final after a year’s absence. Sheehan’s looking for its first final since winning it all in 1995 Class SS. @EricsonSports and @SPBowley reporting

No. 7 Plainville at No. 3 Bloomfield

ON THE AIR/WEB – NFHS Network (Subscription required)

A rematch between these two CCC Division III rivals, won — convincingly — by Bloomfield and do-it-all senior Anthony Simpson, 47-0 on Oct. 4. The Warhawks and their stacked roster, which also includes three-year starting QB Daron Bryden, WR Javon Massey and DL Kyle Barrow are the prohibitive favorite on their home field, beating opponents 560-22 this year. Plainville, led by QB Christian Collin and RB/LB Mason Sarra, won the school’s first playoff game, 22-12 over Bullard-Havens, in the quarterfinals. @Blox354 reporting.

UPDATES

