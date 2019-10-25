CIAC selects two sites for 2019 boys and girls soccer state championships

The CIAC announced Friday that the eight CIAC boys and girls soccer championships will be held at two sites this fall. The renovated Dillon Stadium in Hartford and Veterans Stadium at Willow Brook Park in New Britain will each host four games on Saturday, November 23.

Game times will be 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. at both venues. The final schedule of games, times, and locations will be determined at the conclusion of the semifinals on Wednesday, November 20. Neither site will be designated for just boys or girls finals in advance to allow scheduling flexibility.

“It is great for high school soccer to have two fantastic sites to host the boys and girls CIAC state soccer championship games,” CIAC Boys & Girls Soccer Tournament Director Tom Malin said in a release. ”Veterans Stadium in New Britain and Dillon Stadium in Hartford sites are both sites that offer artificial turf fields, plenty of spectator seating, adequate parking, locker room and press box areas, ability to host four games, and are easily accessible by major highways. The CIAC and soccer committee looks forward to an exciting day of championship soccer on Saturday, November 23rd.”

The last time the CIAC soccer championships were held at only two sites was in 2008. The eight finals have recently been played at multiple venues with some doubleheaders or single games. Veterans Stadium has hosted at least one CIAC soccer final each of the past three seasons, while Dillon Stadium last hosted a CIAC soccer championship match in 2003.

“We are excited to create a championship atmosphere at two pre-determined venues for our soccer finals, as we typically do with most of our CIAC championships,” CIAC Associate Executive Director and Boys & Girls Soccer Committee liaison Gregg Simon said. “We think having two great venues hosting four games apiece will create destinations for soccer fans around the state as we strive to provide a great championship experience for the teams taking part in the games and their fans.”

The pairings for the CIAC Girls and Boys Soccer Tournaments will be released on Friday, November 8 and will be available on tournamentcentral.ciacsports.com.