CIAC says it will postpone start of winter season

The CIAC has delayed the start of the winter sports season, which was scheduled to begin practices on Nov. 21, according to an email as sent by CIAC to all athletic directors and obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media.

The state Department of Health has yet to release its guidance for winter sports. It is expected soon.

The CIAC Board of Control has postponed its Board of Control meeting, originally scheduled for Nov. 10, to Nov. 17.

At that time, the CIAC will consider a new start date for the winter sports season. The regular season was scheduled to begin Dec. 7.

The email was sent by CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini this afternoon, which reads:

Dear CIAC Member School Principals, Superintendents, and Athletic Directors,

The purpose of this communication is to update you on the CIAC winter sports plan process. The CIAC anticipates an update by DPH on winter sports very soon. A meeting with the CSMS Sports Medicine Committee is scheduled for next week to review updated DPH sport guidance along with the CIAC winter sports draft plan. Upon completion of that meeting, the CIAC will have a final winter sports draft proposal for consideration by the CIAC Board of Control.

To allow adequate time to review updated DPH guidance and to receive recommendations from CIAC’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, the CIAC Board of Control meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, November 17th. The CIAC understands that, upon approval of its winter sports plan, each member school will need some time to review that document with its local health department. Therefore, the CIAC is postponing the November 21st winter sports start date. The CIAC Board of Control will consider a new start date for winter sports at its November 17th board meeting.