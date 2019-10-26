CIAC releases new girls basketball divisions

The CIAC is going to five divisions in girls basketball for the 2019-20 season.
In May, the CIAC Girls Basketball Committee voted to implement a five-division format for the tournament on a one-year trial.
In addition to the existing LL, L, M and S divisions, there is a newly created MM division.
Below are all five classes.
*Denotes moved up due to success in tournament factor
Class LL (685 and over/36)
Amity
Bridgeport Central
Brien McMahon
Bulkeley/Weaver
Coop: Bulkeley/Weaver
Career Magnet*
Cheshire
Conard
Danbury
Darien
East Hartford
Enfield
Fairfield Ludlowe
Fairfield Warde
Glastonbury
Greenwich
Hall
Hamden
Kennedy
Manchester
Mercy*
Middletown*
New Britain
New London*
Newtown
Norwalk
Norwich Free Academy*
Ridgefield
Shelton
Southington*
Stamford
Staples
Trumbull*
West Haven
Westhill
Wilbur Cross
Woodstock Academy*
Class L (470-684/36)
Bristol Central
Bristol Eastern
Bunnell
Crosby
Daniel Hand
E.O. Smith
East Lyme
Farmington
Fitch
Guilford
Harding
Hartford Public
Lyman Hall
Maloney
Masuk
Naugatuck
New Canaan
New Milford
Newington
North Haven
Northwestern*
Notre Dame-Fairfield*
Platt
Pomperaug
RHAM
Sacred Heart Academy*
Simsbury
South Windsor
St. Paul Catholic*
Stratford
Suffield*
WCA
Wethersfield
Wilby
Wilton
Windsor
Class MM (354-469/36)
Amistad
Avon
Bacon Academy
Berlin
Bethel
Branford
Brookfield
Bullard Havens Tech
Capital Prep*
East Catholic*
East Haven
Ellington
Foran
Hillhouse
Joel Barlow
Jonathan Law
Killingly
Kolbe Cathedral*
Lauralton Hall
Ledyard
Lewis Mills
New Fairfield
Nonnewaug
Northwest Catholic*
Rockville
Rocky Hill
Sacred Heart*
Sheehan
St. Joseph
Tolland
Torrington
Wamogo*
Waterford
Watertown
Weston
Wolcott
Class M (245-353/36)
Abbott Tech
Ansonia
Bassick
Bloomfield
Canton
Coginchaug
Cromwell
Goodwin Tech
Granby Memorial
Griswold
Haddam-Killingworth
HMTCA
Holy Cross*
Immaculate
Innovation
Kaynor Tech
Lyman Memorial*
Montville
Morgan
North Branford
Norwich Tech
O’Brien Tech
Oxford
Plainfield
Plainville
Platt Tech
Prince Tech
Seymour
SMSA*
Stonington
Trinity Catholic*
Valley Regional
Whitney Tech
Wilcox Tech
Windham
Woodland
Class S (Up to 244/38)
Acad. of the Holy Family
Achievement First
Aerospace
Bolton
Cheney Tech
Civic Leadership
Classical Magnet/University
Coop: Classical Magnet (Host) & University
Coventry
Derby
East Granby
East Hampton
East Windsor
Ellis Tech
Gilbert
Grasso Tech
Hale Ray
Housatonic Regional
Litchfield
MLC
Old Lyme
Old Saybrook
Parish Hill
Portland
Putnam
Shepaug Valley
Somers
St. Bernard
Stafford
Terryville
Thomaston
Tourtellotte
Vinal Tech
Westbrook
Wheeler
Windham Tech
Windsor Locks
Wolcott Tech
Wright Tech