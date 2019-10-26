CIAC releases new girls basketball divisions

The CIAC is going to five divisions in girls basketball for the 2019-20 season.

In May, the CIAC Girls Basketball Committee voted to implement a five-division format for the tournament on a one-year trial.

In addition to the existing LL, L, M and S divisions, there is a newly created MM division.

Below are all five classes.

*Denotes moved up due to success in tournament factor

Class LL (685 and over/36)

Amity

Bridgeport Central

Brien McMahon

Bulkeley/Weaver

Coop: Bulkeley/Weaver

Career Magnet*

Cheshire

Conard

Danbury

Darien

East Hartford

Enfield

Fairfield Ludlowe

Fairfield Warde

Glastonbury

Greenwich

Hall

Hamden

Kennedy

Manchester

Mercy*

Middletown*

New Britain

New London*

Newtown

Norwalk

Norwich Free Academy*

Ridgefield

Shelton

Southington*

Stamford

Staples

Trumbull*

West Haven

Westhill

Wilbur Cross

Woodstock Academy*

Class L (470-684/36)

Bristol Central

Bristol Eastern

Bunnell

Crosby

Daniel Hand

E.O. Smith

East Lyme

Farmington

Fitch

Guilford

Harding

Hartford Public

Lyman Hall

Maloney

Masuk

Naugatuck

New Canaan

New Milford

Newington

North Haven

Northwestern*

Notre Dame-Fairfield*

Platt

Pomperaug

RHAM

Sacred Heart Academy*

Simsbury

South Windsor

St. Paul Catholic*

Stratford

Suffield*

WCA

Wethersfield

Wilby

Wilton

Windsor

Class MM (354-469/36)

Amistad

Avon

Bacon Academy

Berlin

Bethel

Branford

Brookfield

Bullard Havens Tech

Capital Prep*

East Catholic*

East Haven

Ellington

Foran

Hillhouse

Joel Barlow

Jonathan Law

Killingly

Kolbe Cathedral*

Lauralton Hall

Ledyard

Lewis Mills

New Fairfield

Nonnewaug

Northwest Catholic*

Rockville

Rocky Hill

Sacred Heart*

Sheehan

St. Joseph

Tolland

Torrington

Wamogo*

Waterford

Watertown

Weston

Wolcott

Class M (245-353/36)

Abbott Tech

Ansonia

Bassick

Bloomfield

Canton

Coginchaug

Cromwell

Goodwin Tech

Granby Memorial

Griswold

Haddam-Killingworth

HMTCA

Holy Cross*

Immaculate

Innovation

Kaynor Tech

Lyman Memorial*

Montville

Morgan

North Branford

Norwich Tech

O’Brien Tech

Oxford

Plainfield

Plainville

Platt Tech

Prince Tech

Seymour

SMSA*

Stonington

Trinity Catholic*

Valley Regional

Whitney Tech

Wilcox Tech

Windham

Woodland

Class S (Up to 244/38)

Acad. of the Holy Family

Achievement First

Aerospace

Bolton

Cheney Tech

Civic Leadership

Classical Magnet/University

Coop: Classical Magnet (Host) & University

Coventry

Derby

East Granby

East Hampton

East Windsor

Ellis Tech

Gilbert

Grasso Tech

Hale Ray

Housatonic Regional

Litchfield

MLC

Old Lyme

Old Saybrook

Parish Hill

Portland

Putnam

Shepaug Valley

Somers

St. Bernard

Stafford

Terryville

Thomaston

Tourtellotte

Vinal Tech

Westbrook

Wheeler

Windham Tech

Windsor Locks

Wolcott Tech

Wright Tech