CIAC proceeding with state tournaments as scheduled, monitoring coronavirus impact with other agencies

From the CIAC:

CIAC is collaborating with the office of the Commissioner of Education (SDE) and Department of Public Health (DPH) to stay up to date on how the coronavirus is impacting Connecticut schools. At this time, no schools in Connecticut have been closed. The CIAC is closely monitoring the latest information and reports from the SDE and DPH and currently, we are proceeding with our boys swimming, girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball, and hockey tournaments as scheduled.

CIAC has communicated with our member schools to reinforce the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Connecticut DPH preventative recommendations as well as reinforcing the need to clean and sanitize spectator areas for schools hosting events, and emphasizing that despite the commitment our student-athletes to their respective teams reminding student-athletes and parents that if they are sick, they should remain home from school and the game.

CIAC will be evaluating our tournaments on a daily basis to judge any impact of school closings or increased outbreaks and any changes will be shared in a timely manner. Over the past two weeks, the CIAC has successfully completed our indoor track, wrestling, gymnastics, dance, and cheerleading championships. These tournaments were completed without concern due to the diligence of our schools and spectators in attendance following the CDC and Connecticut DPH preventative recommendations.