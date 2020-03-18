CIAC announces desire to play 2020 spring sports season, but monitoring situation

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced Wednesday morning that it was not prepared to cancel the 2020 spring sports season as the state and the country continued to be paralyzed by the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released before noon, following an online meeting “with nearly 70 school, athletic and governmental leaders,” the CIAC said that canceling the entire spring sports season was “premature at this time.”

“Any plan for spring sports will need to adhere to the guidelines from the Governor’s office, Department of Education and health experts regarding the potential of schools to establish a specific time frame,” the statement said.

The 2020 spring season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 4. Pitchers and catcher workouts for baseball were supposed to begin March 14.

The CIAC canceled the remainder of his 2020 winter tournaments on March 10 due to the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the first state association to do so nationwide, and schools quickly followed suit over the next few days.

“These are unprecedented challenges for our schools and it is of the utmost importance that we provide answers and a structure to support our membership and maintain the possibility of a spring sports experience for our student-athletes,” CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini said in the release.

“CIAC understands the value of providing students a spring sports experience, if possible. However, the health and safety of our communities must remain at the center of our decision making.”

In the meantime, the CIAC said the meeting’s participants stressed that spring athletes continue to respect recommendations for social distancing and avoiding group activities until an approved time.

Schools across the state remained closed indefinitely. Their eventual reopening would determine whether the spring sports season could be played.

“The uncertainty of the timeline for school reopenings requires the understanding that any plans to begin spring sports will be fluid and should have the ability to reflect the different needs of different school communities,” the statement said.

A press conference regarding the decision was scheduled for 12:30 p.m.