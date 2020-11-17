CIAC moves start of winter season back to Jan. 19

The CIAC will postpone all winter sports activity until Jan. 19, according to email was sent to state athletic directors this morning.

Winter sports practice was proposed to begin on Dec. 5. But COVID numbers have been rising on a daily basis in the state. High-risk sports like wrestling and competitive cheer were already moved to 2021 at the earliest.

Here is the email sent to the athletic directors, obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media:

The CIAC Board of Control acted this morning to postpone all winter sports to January 19, 2021. The CIAC Board of Control will continue to collaborate with the DPH, Governor Lamont’s office, and the CSMS Sports Medicine Committee in the weeks leading up to the January 19th start of winter practices. CIAC Interscholastic athletics are an education-based experience that maintains in-person learning and the health and safety of our school communities as our top priority. Today’s action supports our member schools while they continue manage rising COVID numbers within their communities and experience widespread movements to distance learning.