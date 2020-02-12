Fairfield Ludlowe’s Tess Stapleton. Fairfield Ludlowe’s Tess Stapleton. Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close CIAC Indoor Track preview capsules 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

CLASS LL





BOYS

When: Thursday, 4 p.m.

Where: Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven

Defending champion: Hall.

Team contenders: While Hall will get its share of points with a top-three seed in many events, other teams challenging for the top three spots include Bloomfield and Ridgefield. Bloomfield is coming off a dominating performance to win the Central Connecticut Conference track and field championships and Ridgefield won the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference track and field championshp title. Shelton and Wilbur Cross, coming off a second and third place finish, respectively, in the Southern Connecticut Conference championship meet, will also get their share of points with their depth and talent.

Athletes to watch: Marathon distance standout Gavin Sherry of Conard could be poised to break a meet record or two with his dominance in the 1600 and 3200. He qualified as the top seed in the 1600 (4:15.72) and 3200 (9:02.58). Simon Jupp of Ridgefield and Caleb Owen of Wilbur Cross should offer an exciting finish in the 300. Jupp is the top seed (34.73) and Owen is the No. 2 seed (34.98). The 600 shapes up as a three-man race with top seed Jupp (1:21.20), No. 2 seed Owen (1:23.65) and No. 3 seed Amit Markos of Ridgefield (1:23.70). Cornell Tongue of Hamden and Israel Henriques-Setho of Hall are among the top challengers in the long jump and high jump. Henriques-Setho qualified as the top seed in the long jump with 21-10.25 and Tonge qualified No. 1 in the high jump with 6-5.





GIRLS

When: Thursday, 4 p.m.

Where: Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven

Defending champion: Danbury.

Team contenders: Danbury, coming off its fourth FCIAC team title in the last five years, is the team to beat with three Class LL titles and a runner-up finish in the last four seasons. Glastonbury, coming off a big win in the CCC championship meet, and Wilbur Cross, third in the SCC meet, should challenge for the top three spots.

Athletes to watch: Jenna Zydanowicz of Hall, Kate Hedlund of Manchester and Mari Noble of Greenwich should provide some excitement. Zydanowicz qualified in the 1000 with 3:00.22. In the 1600, Zydanowicz and Hedlund both qualified in an identical time of 5:03.34 and Noble is the third seed (5:07.99). In the 3200, Noble is the top seed (10:53.59), Hedlund is the No. 2 seed in a qualifying time of 10:54.94 and Zydanowicz is the No. 3 seed (11:05.71). Tess Stapleton is the top seed in the 55 hurdles (8.08) and top seed in the long jump (19-5.5). Nyia White of Wilbur Cross qualified as the No. 2 seed in the 55 hurdles (8.80), and top seed in the 300 (40.52). Paige Martin of Norwich Free Academy, one of the top female pole vaulters in the state, qualified with a height of 12-6 and Sydney Garrison of Southington is the one to beat as the top seed in the high jump (5-6).

CLASS L





BOYS

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where: Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven

Defending champion: Xavier.

Tea

m contenders: While Hillhouse, which moved from Class M to L, and New Milford should earn their share of team points, one team to keep an eye on is Hand. Depth is the name of the game when it comes to track team titles. The Tigers showcased this season’s depth at the SCC meet and scored 83 points to come away with their first SCC boys indoor track and field title. New Milford finished third at the South-West Conference track and field championships.

Athletes to watch: The 600 shapes up as one of the most exciting events of the meet with four runners qualifying under 1:25 – Ryan Farrell of Cheshire (1:24.28), Talib McBride of Hillhouse (1:24.51), Jose Ramirez of Bristol Central (1:24.42) and Andrew Van de Mark of Farmington (1:24.47). Joshua Stewart of Hand and Ralphael Hawkins of Hillhouse should provide some excitement in the 55 dash and 300. In the 55, Stewart qualified as the top seed in 6.51 and Hawkins at No. 2 in 6.53. In the 300, Stewart is the top seed in 35.11 and Hawkins is the second seed in 35.88. Sam Geisler of Newington should run away with the 3200 as the only qualifyer under 9:40. He qualified in 9:33.72. Familiar SCC rivals Davon Colon of Xavier (55-5, top seed) and Gary Moore Jr. of Hillhouse (53-5.75, No. 2) will challenge for the shot put title title. The pole vault will be interesting with Bryce Myers of Hand, Michael Bobin of Wethersfield and Max Bothwell of Notre Dame-West Haven all qualifying with 13-0.





GIRLS

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where: Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven

Defending champion: Windsor.

Team contenders: Windsor won the title the last two seasons and looks tough again with its overall depth. Pomperaug also has its share of depth and could challenge for the title. Naugatuck, coming off a third place finish in the NVL championships, should earn its share of points as well.

Athletes to watch: Shelby Dejana of Wilton is the one to beat in the 55 dash (7:35) and 55 hurdles (8.62). Other girls who should dominate their events based on qualifying are Elsa Martin of Simsbury in the 600 (1:38.32, only sub-1:40 qualifyer), Olivia Birney of Simsbury in the 1000 (3:03.35), Mairead Class of Darien in the 1600 (5:08.50), Chloe Scrimgeour of Conard in the 3200 (10:53.25, only sub-11:00 qualifyer) and Chelsi Chevannes of Darien in the long jump (16-5, only qualifer at 16 feet).

CLASS M





BOYS

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Where: Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven

Defending champion: Hillhouse (moved to Class L).

Tea

m contenders: Tolland is the one to beat with the kind of depth in many events that coaches dream about going into a state track meet. Weston is coming off an impressive team title at the South-West Conference track and field championships, which included winning four events, and should earn points for a top three finish long with Bethel, which was second at the SWC meet.

Athletes to watch: The 1600 and 3200 are examples of Tolland’s depth. In the 1600, Tolland has the top three seeds with Alec Sauter (4:21.92 seed time), Nathan Paolangeli (4:22.52) and Killian McNamee (4:23.58). In the 3200, Nicholas Bendtsen of Wolcott is the top seed (9:28.24). But Tolland has the No. 2-No.6 seeds with Sauter, McNamee, Paolangeli, Jackson Cayward and Jacob Gerow. The 300 should be exciting with SCC rivals Michael Toppin of Lyman Hall (35.59) and Rayshon Jacobs of Law (35.71) the top two seeds. Dylan Torok of Masuk is the one to beat in the high jump (6-5) while the pole vault should come down to its top seeds Aidan O’Connor of Lewis Mills (15-1) and Matthew Bigelow of Westobn (15-0).





GIRLS

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Where: Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven

Defending champion: Hillhouse.

Team contenders: Two-time defending champion Hillhouse will score its share of points, but Weston, coming off a team title in the South-West Conference track and field championships, has the depth to be a solid contender for the title. Keep an eye on Sheehan, which showcased this season’s depth by winning its first SCC team title last weekend.

Athletes to watch: Elizabeth Stockman of Rocky Hill and Kathryn Rodrigues of Wolcott should have an interest day at the meet. Stockman and Rodgrigues are the top two seeds in the 1600. Stockman’s seed time is 5:15.38 and Rodrigues qualified in 5:15.46. Rodrigues is the one to beat in the 3200 with a top seed time of 11:08.42. The 1000 should have an exciting finish with Julia Rosenberg of Weston the top seed (3:00.22) and Stockman at No. 2 (3:01.08). Top seeds Elise Russell of Weston is the one to beat ib the pole vualt (11-6), Bianca Kave of Sacred Heart Academy in the long jump (17-8.5) and Leah Moore of Hillhouse in the shot put (45-0).

CLASS S





BOYS

When: Friday, 4 p.m.

Where: Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven

Defending champion: Bloomfield.

Tea

m contenders: Bloomfield has the overall depth to win another Class S title. Haddam-Killingworth, Old Saybrook and Immaculate has their share of depth and talent to finish in the top four or five places.

Athletes to watch: One example of Bloomfield’s depth and talent is in the long jump. Korey Steele is the top seed with a qualifying distance of 23 feet. Teammate Sean Dixon-Bodie, a national standout in the triple jump, is the second seed with 22-10.25. Keith Berrouet could provide a big day for SMSA as the top seed in the 55 dash (6.40) and the 300 (35.21). He will get a tough challenge from Kymali Hay of Bloomfield in the 300 who is the No. 2 seed (35.55). Matthew Jennings of Haddam-Killingworth has the potential to come away with three wins. He is the top seed in the 1000 (2:32.94) and 1600 (4:27.12) and the No. 2 seed in the 3200 (9:44.83). Chris DeForrest of Terryville is the top seed in the 3200 (9:43.50).Strong favorites in other field events are top seeds Peter Fuller of Canton in the high jump (6-8), Cody D’Angelo of Old Ssybrook in the pole vault (13-0) and Michael Campbell of Bloomfield in the shot put (58-6).





GIRLS

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Where: Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven

Defending champion: Bloomfield.

Team contenders: Bloomfield has won the team title the last 10 seasons and should make it 11 in a row with its typical depth and talent in this meet. Immaculate has the depth to finish in the top three places along with Old Saybrook.

Athletes to watch: Chelsea Mitchell of Canton and Grace Hanratty of Old Saybrook are among the top two seeds in three events each. Mitchell is the top seed in the 300 (41.60 qualifying time) and long jump (19-8.25) and the No. 2 seed in the 55 dash (7.14), Andraya Yearwood of Cromwell is the top seed in the 55 (7.06). Hanratty is the top seed in the 1000 (3:03.77) and 1600 (5:11.17) and the No. 2 seed in the 600 (1:39.47). Molly Coyle of Immaculate is the top seed in the 600 (1:38.64). Other top seeds with exceptional qualifying times/distances are Kylie Raymond of Somers in the 3200 (11:20.38), Cate Coppes of Old Saybrook in the pole vault (10-6) and Alliyah Boothe of Bloomfield in the shot put (43-2.5).