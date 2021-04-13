Top CIAC golfers to watch in 2021

Below are the top CIAC golfers to watch. There are 160 boys teams across four divisions in the CIAC this season, and 68 girls teams in two divisions.



BOYS



Colin Barrett, Sr., Avon

Finished fifth at the 2019 Division II championship meet.

Sebastian Beaver, So., Ridgefield

Should be a key factor in the Tigers’ hopes to contend for an FCIAC title.

Max Bos, Sr., Tolland

Tied for fourth in the Division III state championship meet two years ago.

Chris Drisdelle, Sr., Xavier

Finished just outside the top 10 at the 2019 SCC championship meet.

Sean Dowd, Sr., Granby, Sr.

Tied for ninth in last year’s Connecticut Junior PGA Championship. NCCC’s top player as an underclassmen.

Matt Doyle, Sr., Hand

Reigning CSGA Junior Amateur champion. Placed fourth in the SCC meet as a sophomore to help Hand win the team title.

Charlie Duffy, Jr., Fairfield Prep

Won the Borck Junior Golf Championship in 2019 at Prep’s home course, Brooklawn Country Club.

Alex Elia, Jr., Wilton

Tied for ninth at the Division I championship meet. Will be among the very best the FCIAC has to offer this season.

Connor Goode, Jr., Glastonbury

Finished 10th in last year’s Connecticut Section Junior Golf Association Player of the Year rankings.

John Guerrera, Sr., Farmington

Sixth in the Division II meet in 2019. Was a two-time All-CCC performer as an underclassmen.

Cole Hahn, Sr., Avon

Tied for seventh in 2019 Division II meet. This 1-2 punch with Barrett makes Avon a CCC power for sure.

Jake Ivan-Pal, Sr., Notre Dame-West Haven

Should be one of the SCC’s best by season’s end.

Luke Karpiej, Jr., Hale-Ray

Placed 12th in the Junior Golf Association Player of the Year standings last year. Was the runner-up in the 2019 Shoreline Conference tournament.

Chris Lang, Sr., Ridgefield

Helped Ridgefield finish third in the FCIAC tournament two seasons ago.

Dan LeBlanc, Sr., Immaculate

Tied for fifth in the Division IV state championship meet two seasons ago, helping the Mustangs win the team title.

Jacob Lindsay, Sr., Berlin

Runner-up to Doyle in the Division II state championship meet in 2019. Could be a three-time coaches all-state selection by season’s end.

Sam Ives, Sr., New Canaan

Tied for 18th at the Division I championship meet in 2019.

Jack McDermott, Jr., Northwest Catholic

Tied for 11th in the 2019 Division IV championship meet.

Colin Murphy, Sr., Coginchaug

Should gain the top spot in the Blue Devils’ lineup.

Matt Orefice, Sr., East Lyme

Hoping to rack up a third straight All-ECC Large Division honor for the Vikings.

Tom Ostberg, Sr., Darien

Captain has a career nine-hole scoring average under 40 against FCIAC competition.

Conner Quinn, Sr., Hand

Co-captain (with Doyle), Quinn placed fifth in the SCC championship meet in 2019 at Race Brook Country Club.

Dan Singer, Sr., East Lyme

Helped East Lyme win its first ECC tournament title in 46 years in 2019. Hoping to duplicate those efforts again.

Kyle St. Pierre, Sr., Shelton

Was a finalist in the Connecticut Junior Amateur last year.

Luke Stennett, Fr., Portland

Will make an immediate impact in the Shoreline Conference.

GIRLS

Julia Bazata, Sr., New Canaan

Co-captain will help to try to extend the Rams’ recent dominance in the FCIAC and in state competition as well. Tied for 31st at the 2019 state championship meet.

Juliet Bucher, Sr., Fairfield Ludlowe

GameTimeCT Second Team all-state selection as a sophomore in 2019.

Caroline Cermignani, Sr., Glastonbury

Her tie for 16th helped Glastonbury tie for seventh at the 2019 CIAC championship meet.

Libby Dunn, So., Berlin

Placed 12th in the Junior Golf Association standings last year.

Ava Gross, Jr., Amity

Finished second in the SCC meet and tied for 28th at the CIAC meet as a freshman in 2019.

Mia Hidalgo, Jr., Cheshire

Leads a deep Rams’ team that will contend for the SCC crown. Tied for 13th in the 2019 CIAC meet.

Stirling Lagge, Sr., New Canaan

Placed third in the 2019 CIAC championship meet at Tashua Knolls GC.

Bailey McGuigan, Sr., Lauralton Hall

Crusaders’ top golfer was in the top 20 of last year’s Junior Golf Association standings.

Molly Mitchell, Jr., New Canaan

GameTimeCT Second Team all-state pick as a freshman after tying for 19th in the CIAC meet.

Sarah Peng, Sr., Greenwich

One of two seniors on the squad hoping to be FCIAC contenders once again under new coach Taner Karakas.

Catarina Petrovic, So., Farmington

Finished second in the Junior Golf Association Player of the Year standings.

Brooke Zajac, Jr., Southington

Plays on the Blue Knights’ boys team. GameTimeCT Second Team all-state selection in 2019 as a freshman. Tied for 19th in the CIAC girls championship meet two years ago.