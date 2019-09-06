Stephanie Bishop of the Ridgefield Tigers swims the 200 yd Freestyle during the CIAC Open Swimming Championships on Saturday November 17, 2018, at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. Stephanie Bishop of the Ridgefield Tigers swims the 200 yd Freestyle during the CIAC Open Swimming Championships on Saturday November 17, 2018, at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. Photo: Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media Buy photo Photo: Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 19 Caption Close CIAC Girls Swimmers to Watch 1 / 19 Back to Gallery

Maddie Bergin, North Haven, Jr. – Bergin earned All-State honors by placing fifth and sixth, respectively in the 100 (52.75) and 50 freestyle (24.03) events at the State Open. She won both events at the Class M Championships, posting a time of 24.27 in the 50 freestyle and 52.74 in the 100 freestyle. At the 2018 SCC Championships, Bergin was the 100 freestyle winner (52.89) and anchored North Haven’s 200 medley (1:51.66) and 200 freestyle (1:40.13) relay squads, which captured first-place medals. She was a 2018 All-SCC Team selection.

Stephanie Bishop, Ridgefield, Jr. – The Tigers have one of the premier distance swimmers in the state with the return of Bishop. She was fifth at the State Open in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:54.16 last season. Bishop also placed 11th in the 500 freestyle (5:09.22). Ridgefield’s 400 freestyle relay team, which included Bishop, swam an All-America time of 3:29.67 at the 2018 State Open. At the Class LL meet, Bishop took fourth in the 200 freestyle. She also competed on the Tigers’ 200 freestyle relay team that was second at the Open.

Natalie Chernysh, Conard, Sr. – Chernysh is coming off a junior season in which she made her mark in the distance events for Conard. She placed seventh at the State Open in the 200 freestyle (1:54.28) and placed eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:07.60). In the Class L finals, Chernysh finished third in the 200 freestyle (1:55.38). She earned All-State honors.

Tahlia Crowley, East Catholic, So. – Crowley registered a sixth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (State Open, 58.36) and posted a 12-place finish in the 50 freestyle at the Open. She was third in the 50 freestyle at the Class S meet and finished as the runner-up in the 100 backstroke.

Laura Daignault, Norwalk/McMahon, Sr. – Daignault led her squad in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly last season. She was second in the 200 freestyle (Class LL meet, 1:54.23) and took fifth in the 100 butterfly (59.08). At the State Open competition, Daignault placed sixth in the 200 (1:54.26) and finished eighth in the butterfly (58.25). Daignault, an All-FCIAC, All-State swimmer in 2018, was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle at the FCIAC finals.

Charlotte Frank, New Canaan, Jr. – Frank was sixth on the 1-meter diving board at last season’s State Open Championships (454 points) and was the runner-up at the Class L competition (445.20). She leads a strong group of Rams divers.

Regina Frias, Greenwich, Sr. – One of Greenwich’s premier divers, Frias finished seventh at the State Open last season (445.80) and had a third-place finish at the Class LL Championships (437.70). She was second at the FCIAC finals (443), earning all-conference team accolades.

Angela Gambardella, North Haven, Sr. – A member of the GameTimeCT All-State Team in 2018, Gambardella paced North Haven in individual and relay events in 2018. She claimed the first-place medal in the 200-yard individual medley at the Class M finals (2:06.46) and was the 100 breaststroke winner (1:03.63) to help spark North Haven to a second-place showing in the team standings. She also swam on the 200 medley relay team, which captured the Class M title. At the State Open Championships, Gambardella was third in the 200 IM (2:05.74) and took second in the 100 breaststroke. Victories in the 200 IM (2:06.63) and 100 breaststroke earned the All-State, All-SCC Team selection the honor of being chosen as the Most Outstanding Performer at the 2018 SCC Championships.

Isabella Gary, Weston, Jr. – One of Weston’s top tier swimmers, Gary flourished as a sophomore last season, placing second in the 200-yard individual medley (Class S finals, 2:06.23) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.93). She helped the 200 medley relay team post winning efforts at the Class S meet. At the 2018 State Open Championships, Gary finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.50) and took seventh in the 200 IM (2:07.45). Weston’s 200 medley relay squad, which included Gary, captured the first-place medal at the State Open, posting a time of 1:44.28. Gary was the 200 IM winner (2:07.18) at the SWC Championships, which saw Weston place first in the team standings. The All-Conference, All-State athlete showed her versatility, winning the SWC 500 title.

Rylie Giles, Ridgefield, Jr. – Giles’ sophomore season in 2018 featured a ninth-place finish at the State Open in the 200 freestyle (1:54.93) and a seventh-place showing in the 500 freestyle (5:05.29). She was third in the in the 200 freestyle at the Class LL meet (1:54.45) and took third in the 500 freestyle (5:06.91). An all-conference, all-state swimmer last season, Giles was the 500 freestyle champion at the FCIAC Championships (5:05.49). Giles competed on the Tigers’ 400 freestyle relay squad, which placed second at the State Open in an All-America time of 3:29.67.

Emma Gravgaard, Brookfield, Sr. – Gravgaard finished third at the 2018 Class M diving meet with 397.75 points, then jumped her point total up to 463.05 on her way to placing third at the State Open Championships. She should be one of the divers to beat throughout the Bobcats’ season.

Maddie Haley, New Canaan, Jr. – Haley emerged as one of the top competitors in the state in the backstroke last season, finishing fourth in the 100 backstroke at the State Open in 57.33 seconds. She won the 100 backstroke at the Class L meet (57.08) and was fourth in the event at the FCIAC finals.

Esme Hunter, Staples, Sr. – Hunter was the runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke event at the CIAC State Open with a time of 55.48 seconds. A 2018 All-State, All-FCIAC swimmer, Hunter led off the Staples’ winning 200 freestyle relay squad at the State Open (1:36.75). The Class LL Championships last fall saw her win the 100 backstroke in 56.28 seconds and take second in the 200 individual medley (2:05.18). She helped the Wreckers post a winning time of 1:36.42 in the 200 freestyle relay at the Class LL meet. At the FCIAC championships, Hunter touched the wall first in 56.09. in the 100 backstroke and was second in the 200 IM.

Claire Kehley, Lauralton Hall, So. – Kehley enjoyed a standout freshman season in 2018, placing third in the 500-yard freestyle (State Open, 5:00.39) and 12th in the 200 freestyle (State Open, 1:55.28). At the Class S finals, Kehley won the 500 freestyle title in 5:03.74. She swam on the team’s 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams, which placed second at the Class S meet. Kehley, who earned All-State, All-SCC accolades last season, was third in both the 200 and 500 freestyle at the 2018 SCC meet.

Lilly Kernaghan, Fairfield Ludlowe, Sr., – The Falcons’ top swimmer finished fifth in the 100 backstroke at the State Open (57.80) and was eighth in the 100 freestyle (53.13). At the LL meet, Kernaghan was second in the 100 freestyle (52.4) and the 100 backstroke (58.01). She posted a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke at the FCIAC finals and finished the 2018 season with all-conference and all-state honors.

Meghan Lynch, Greenwich, Jr. – Lynch, who was selected as the GameTimeCT 2018 Swimmer of the Year, produced a sensational sophomore season for the Cardinals last fall. She won the 200-yard individual medley (1:59.57) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.75) title at the State Open and swam on Greenwich’s championship 400 freestyle relay squad (3:28.24) and second-place 200 medley relay team (1:45.15, All-American time). At the 2018 Class LL Championships, Lynch finished first in the 200 IM in an All-America/state record time of 1:59.30, then won the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.28.

Lynch was part of Greenwich’s winning 200 medley relay (1:47.01) and 400 freestyle relay (3:31.28) teams at the Class LL Championships. She also registered All-America times in the 100 freestyle (50.60 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.28) over the course of the season for the Cardinals, who won the FCIAC, Class LL and State Open team titles. A versatile swimmer, Lynch qualified to compete in the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in the 200-meter IM. The meet will take place in Omaha, Neb., in 2020.

Maggie Mantz, Hall, Sr. – Mantz emerged as one of the top competitors in the 100-yard butterfly last season, recording a third-place showing at the State Open with a time of 56.56 seconds. She claimed the winner’s medal in the 100 butterfly at the Class L finals (56.41). Mantz will be relied upon in several events for Hall, which won the CCC West Division title in 2018.

Jordan McDonald, Foran, Sr. – McDonald is expected to swim several events for Foran, some of which are the butterfly and individual medley. She made her mark in the 100 fly at the state meets last season, placing first at the Class M finals (57.57) and sixth at the State Open Championships (57.54). At the SCC Championships, the All-State, All-Conference swimmer, notched a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly (57.81).

Kayla Mendonca, Daniel Hand, Sr. – Mendonca helped power Hand to impressive performances at last season’s SCC, Class M and State Open. She placed third in the 100-yard backstroke (57.25) at the State Open and was fourth in the 200 individual medley in the Class M finals (2:12.67). Mendonca won the 100 backstroke at the Class M meet, clocking in at 58.02. The SCC Championships saw her finish first in the 100 backstroke, registering a time of 57.36 for Hand, which won the Class M team title.

Sophie Murphy, Cheshire, Jr. – The All-State, All-SCC competitor in 2018 grabbed the gold medal in the 100 freestyle (State Open, 51.36) and competed on the Rams’ 200 and 400 freestyle relays that had top-five finishes. She touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (24.14) and 100 freestyle (51.44) at the Class L Championships and was part of Cheshire’s championship 400 freestyle relay squad. She showed her ability to swim distance events, placing first in the 200-yard freestyle at the SCC Championships (1:56.07). Murphy was a GameTimeCT First Team selection in 2018.

Julia Servas, Darien, Sr. – Servas should build on a 2018 season in which she finished fifth at the State Open diving championships (457.40 points) and took fourth at the Class L championships (430.30). The all-state, all-FCIAC diver also placed fourth at the FCIAC championships (431).

Hannah Seward, Ridgefield, Jr. – A transfer from Greenwich High School, Seward should spark the Tigers’ lineup in several events. Her 2018 season for Greenwich saw her place fourth in the 100 butterfly (56.58) at the State Open and finish eighth in the 50 freestyle (24.29). An All-FCIAC, All-State performer, Seward posted a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly (Class LL meet, 56.21) and was the Class LL runner-up in the 50 freestyle (24.30). Seward swam on a 200-medley relay squad that was first at the State Open in an All-America/winning time of 1:45.15. She anchored Greenwich’s 400 freestyle relay team that captured the 400 freestyle relay at the State Open and Class LL competitions.

Julia Stevens, Cheshire, Sr. – Stevens enters the 2019 season as one of the top distance swimmers in the state, after excelling in the 200 and 500 freestyle in 2018 for the Class L and SCC champion Rams. She was victorious in the 200 (1:52.05) and 500 (5:02.38) freestyle at the Class LL finals and was third and fifth in the 200 and 500 at last year’s State Open. Stevens’ helped key the Rams’ 200 medley and 400 freestyle teams to victory at the Class L meet and top-five finishes at the State Open. She should also see action in the 100 butterfly for Cheshire this season, an event in which she placed first at last year’s SCC Championships.

Farrah Volpintesta, Immaculate/Bethel, Sr. – Volpintesta enters the 2019 season as the diver to beat, following an outstanding 2018 campaign. She earned top honors on the 1-meter board at the State Open Championships, amassing 530.55 points over 11 dives. Volpintesta also dove to victory at the Class L Championships, winning the gold medal with 521.85 points.

Lauren Walsh, Trumbull, So., – Walsh is expected to swim multiple events for the Eagles this season, including the individual medley and the breaststroke. Last season, she finished sixth at the State Open in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.70) and was eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:07.94). The 200 medley relay team she was part of finished fifth. At the Class LL finals, she took second in the breaststroke (1:05.19) and was third in the individual medley (2:09.70). An all-state, all-FCIAC