CIAC girls lacrosse games to watch in 2021

Darien at Wilton (Lilly Field), Thursday, 6:30 p.m.: Two of the top FCIAC programs in an early-season clash. The road to a championship always runs through Darien, which grabbed the FCIAC and Class L titles in 2019.

Cheshire at Guilford (Kavanaugh Turf), Tuesday, April 20, 3:45 p.m.: A rematch of the electric 2019 SCC final, which featured Guilford winning its first-ever league championship 11-10 in OT. The Grizzlies and Rams are contenders again and could be playing for the title one more time in late May.

Wilton at New Canaan (Dunning Field), Tuesday, April 20, 4 p.m.: Wilton gets the top two FCIAC powerhouses in back-to-back games. Up next, a meeting with rival Ridgefield on April 24.

Darien at New Canaan (Dunning Field), Thursday, April 22, 4 p.m.: A likely No. 1-vs.-No. 2 matchup as the Wave and Rams have practically owned the top two spots in the state coaches poll during the past few seasons. They’ll play a second time on Monday, May 3, in Darien.

Staples at Greenwich (Cardinal Stadium), Thursday, April 22, 4:30 p.m.: This will be the opener for the Cardinals, who had the start of their season delayed with the team in quarantine. To start, they’ll get a Wreckers squad that is coming off a terrific 2019 campaign and returns All-State attack Shira Parower.

New Fairfield at Pomperaug, Saturday, April 24, 5 p.m.: Many of the names have changed from New Fairfield’s dominating 22-1 campaign two seasons ago, but the Rebels are still deep with talent. Pomperaug is also a prime SWC contender and this could be a preview of the league final.

Cheshire at New Canaan (Dunning Field), Saturday, May 1, 1 p.m.: The Rams take on the Rams. An intriguing inter-conference matchup between two of the state’s most consistent programs.

East Catholic at Canton, Saturday, May 1, 7 p.m.: Two annual Class S playoff contenders meet in a Saturday night contest. Each of their last four meetings has been decided by one goal, and has included two overtime games with East Catholic winning 8-7 in 2 OTs in the 2018 Class S semifinals.

Daniel Hand at Glastonbury, Saturday, May 8, 4 p.m.: Another inter-conference contest pits perennial SCC contender Daniel Hand against Glastonbury, which has won 12 straight CCC titles, and is led by midfielder Sam Forrest, a North Carolina commit.

Ridgefield at Ludlowe (Taft Field), Tuesday, May 11, 4 p.m.: Ludlowe took a big step forward in 2019, and returns a few varsity players from that squad. This game is a true test as both teams are in the FCIAC playoff mix.

— Dave Stewart