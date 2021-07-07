CIAC football teams to get playoff points for strength of schedule

A stronger schedule will provide high school football teams with a few extra bonus points toward the state playoffs, regardless of how they do against that schedule, the CIAC announced Wednesday.

The tournament packet for the 2021 season revealed a new strength-of-schedule rule that gives a team five points for every victory and two and a half points for every tie earned by its opponents — and the rest of this is capitalized emphasized in the original — “regardless of the outcome of the game played against each opponent.” (A similar figure (two points for each win, one for a tie) has long served as a CIAC tiebreaker.)

As it reads, the new strength-of-schedule points are in addition to the familiar point system from past years, which appears to be unchanged. The big points still come from wins of your own.

Teams earn at least 100 points for every league win, going up to 130 points for beating teams from a bigger division or down as low as 70 for beating non-league teams from a smaller division. They also get 10 bonus points for every win by a team they defeated.

All those points are halved in the unlikely event of a tie. CIAC games can no longer end in a draw, but the provision accounts for the possibility of out-of-state games that might not use a tiebreaker.

In each of the four CIAC divisions, the top eight teams in points per game will reach the playoffs. The quarterfinals are set for Nov. 30, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, with semifinals on Dec. 5 and finals at neutral sites on Dec. 11.

They will be the first championship games since 2019. With no recommendation coming from the state Department of Public Health in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIAC did not play a tackle football season during the past school year.

It doesn’t appear that the new extra points would have changed any of the 32 playoff teams in 2019, though a few seeds would’ve been rearranged.

