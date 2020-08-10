CIAC football committee votes recommendation push season to 2021: Sources

The CIAC football committee voted Monday that it will recommend pushing the 2020 season to spring due to coronavirus concerns, according to multiple sources involved in the decision.

The vote was nearly unanimous among committee members, with just one dissenting vote out of 10, according to one of sources. The committee is made up of school principals, athletic directors and several coaches and advisors.

All of the sources contacted by GameTimeCT reiterated that the committee does not have power to officially change the season. That power rests in the CIAC’s Board of Control, which is expected to meet Wednesday, a source confirmed. State athletic directors are also scheduled to meet on Thursday.

Officially, the CIAC football season is still set to begin with practices in cohorts of 15 beginning August 17 and with a kickoff of a six-to-eight game season set for Sept. 24.

The CIAC emphasized that its fall plan, unveiled more than a week ago, was subject to change. CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

There were no decisions made on what a 2021 season would look like or when it would begin, however. There will be additional meetings held throughout the week as the state rapidly approaches the start of practice season, sources indicated.

Thirteen states, including the District of Columbia, have already announced the move of football and other fall sports to the spring season. Connecticut is one of 20 states that have announced a delay to the start of their fall seasons. Another 18 states have announced their seasons will start their fall sports as scheduled.