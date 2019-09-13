CIAC Football 2019: The Southern Connecticut Conference previews

The 2019 Southern Connecticut Conference football previews, with links to full team preview pages, compiled by the GameTimeCT staff.

TIER I

Coming off a Class LL semifinal appearance, Fairfield Prep graduated some of its top offensive weapons. But JP Iaropoli returns at QB and the Jesuits have plenty of brawn on the front lines. Coach Keith Hellstern hopes depth can carry his squad back to the postseason.

The Tigers are coming off back-to-back Class L championships and — look out — they have almost everyone back from last season, including two of the state’s best players in All-State first-teamers Phoenix Billings and Ben Corniello. They have company in Class L this year, however and that Nov. 15 showdown with Shelton, the only team to beat Hand in two years, looms large.

Jackson Zalinsky returns at QB as does three on the offensive line and a wealth of other talent from last year’s 6-4 team, giving the Green Knights reason for optimism despite losing Zack Hockmann to graduation.

Though the Indians lost a number of key performers, notably Nick Dodge and Devan Brockamer seniors Albert and Corey Hooks return along with an experienced front to keep the single wing humming.

Sure, Shelton graduated a number of last year’s stars, especially on offense. But, led by a massive front line and RB Georgio Ghazal, these Gaels ready to make another run at their first state title since 2003.

Former Pop Warner star Andre Rentas returns home for his senior season, giving the Westies an instant (and needed) boost at QB, allowing Jordan Berrios to switch to receiver. The lines are much bigger, but young as the Blue Devils hope to improve on last year’s rare 5-5 finish.

Is it time for a turnaround? The Falcons return a senior-laden defense, four returning starters on the offensive line, as well as depth at receiver and in the running game.

TIER II

Versatile All-State OL/DL/RB/LB Joe DiGello and the Spartans are hoping to continue the progress made in 2018 as they develop a new QB.

Three-year starter Jake McAlinden and four hulking linemen return for Cheshire, which hopes to apply the lessons learned from last year’s 3-7 finish into a successful 2019 season. The Rams have taken Hand’s place in Tier II.

State champion sprinter Chris Pigatt returns at receiver, but the star search continues for Tom Dyer and the Green Dragons. The schedule looks favorable for a stronger year, however.

New faces are going to be key for the Presidents as they attempt to earn their first winning season in the SCC. QB Nazjhir Curry, WR Marcell Robinson and hulking, three-year starting lineman Troy Rainey should lead the charge.

A majority of last year’s ‘transitional’ squad, which won four of five games to salvage a 4-6 season, returns to help the Academics carry last year’s strong finish over into 2019.

All-State RB Terrence Bogan returns for his senior year and is joined by a healthy Jordan Davis. Sheehan has some key spots to fill, especially at quarterback, but they’re considered a contender for a Class S playoff spot — that is, if they can navigate their Tier II schedule.

Times are changing at Wilbur Cross. Every single starter on offense has graduated and only three players return on defense. Coach John Acquavita says it’s the youngest team of his career. At least he has Chino Grant and Michael Deleon to help the youngsters.

TIER III

Former West Haven All-Stater Desmond Lymon takes over the Bassick program. The Lions’ first order of business is earning their first victory since joining the SCC.

Third-year starting QB Sean Kelly headlines a strong returning class at Branford, which hopes it will qualify for the postseason and win a state championship for the first time since 2005.

The Yellowjackets suffered some key losses from last year’s renaissance 7-3 team, but second-year coach Scott Benoit likes what his team returns as it continues to chase that elusive state playoff berth.

Second-year coach Tom Drew and the Lions and will look to captains QB Andrew Janik, WR/LB Will Phelan, DL Max Queiroz and WR/DB Caden Ondeck to help Foran turn things around after a 1-9 season.

Backs Charles Walcott and Charles Schioppo are back to give new coach Anthony Salvati some weapons as the Indians try and build upon their first winning season since 2006.

Law suffered heavy graduation losses from last year’s 7-3 squad that just missed out on a playoff berth. New stars will have to step forward if the Lawmen are going to earn a second postseason berth in three seasons.

After graduating much of its run game, the Trojans are switching offensively to take advantage of returning stars QB SP Pragano, WR/FS Shakespeare Rodriguez and TE Lucas Reardon. They could make some waves in 2019.