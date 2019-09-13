CIAC Football 2019: The South-West Conference previews

The 2019 South-West Conference football previews, with links to full team preview pages, compiled by the GameTimeCT staff.

DIVISION I

Coach Tywan Jenkins takes over for Sean Mignone and inherits a talented roster, including seniors RB Tyreek Smith and QB Brian Carrafiello among seven returning offensive starters. Defense, however, might be the core of the team, he says.

Coming off a rare 5-5 season on the heels of a state championship appearance, the Panthers continue to rebuild. But coach Joe Lato expects to win. Danny Verrastro returns at RB and the defense brings back five starters.

Former Bunnell standout Sean Murray takes over as head coach of New Milford, which welcomes back QB JT Snowden in its quest to overcome last year’s winless campaign.

Dan Mason has graduated, but there’s another Dunn aboard to help the Nighthawks make another postseason run, this time with 6-foot-2, 220-pound fullback Jared Dunn. The Hawks are also massive up front with James Knox and Kyle Good, and have burner in WR Reily Ward.

After earning their first winning season since 2011, what will coach Tony Pereira and Pomperaug do for an encore? Many pieces return, including top rushers Jake Oldham and Owen Henry.

Coach Jack Petion is juggling a roster in flux, which has complicated matters as he tries to turn Stratford around after winning one game last season. There are changes on both sides of the ball, including quarterback, where Trey Lanham is taking over for Jack Ryan.

DIVISION II

Former Stratford coach T.J. Cavaliere assumes command of the program, following Rob Tynan’s distinguished, 27-year career. Not much should change: The Falcons are still running the triple option. QB Brett Hugo headlines a squad with experience.

Bethel will have to do it the hard way this year with a small roster and a lack of experience. But the Wildcats do return a senior at quarterback in Michael Reseska, who operated the option offense last year.

It’s a new era in Brookfield with new head coach Bryan Muller taking over for Rich Angarano. But it could be rocky to start since 27 seniors graduated and then All-State RB Nick Henderson left the team before the season.

John Fassett returns at QB, as does a majority of the line as the Lancers hope to continue to rebuild under second-year coach John Johnson. Depth remains an issue.

The Rebels are hoping to carry over last year’s late-season surge and reach the Class M playoffs after a 2-year layoff. They’ll be relying on guys like QB Matt Constantinides and all-stater JT Thuesen to lead the way.

Armed with three-year starting QB James Goetz and the Sawyer brothers, among others, the Trojans hope to make a run at a Class M playoff berth.